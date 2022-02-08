Aspen City Council were supportive on Monday of a general remodel and use plan for the Armory and the Old Power House that would depend heavily on public engagement.
Now that the city of Aspen has transitioned most of its offices into a new space on Rio Grande Place, discussions are beginning to circulate more seriously about what to do with the soon-to-be-empty space in the two historic buildings.
“This afternoon we want to discuss at a high level,” said Jen Phelan, the city’s capital asset development manager. “We’re looking to get initial direction on the use of the two city buildings and suggested public outreach process.”
The Armory — which most recently hosted city council meetings, other board meetings and city offices — is currently housing the information technology and utility billing departments but is otherwise mostly vacant. The city and Pitkin County are also pursuing an intergovernmental agreement to allow the county court system to utilize the Armory while its own space undergoes a remodel this fall. The Aspen Chamber Resort Association has also requested space.
Phelan recommended that the Old Power House should be used for city and governmental functions, including becoming the permanent home for the city’s IT, transportation, special events and capital asset departments.
Phelan also recommended relocating ACRA to the Armory, utilizing the remainder of the Armory space for community focus, soliciting community ideas over the next several months, and regrouping with council afterward to finalize programming for the building. Under the proposed plan, the Armory would be fully remodeled and ready for occupancy by 2024.
Council members supported the plan in general but had several questions. Council asked for more information on ACRA’s needs and discussed how involved the community should be.
“I think it’s a good start,” Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said. “What I’m hearing from people more than anything these days is really just a feeling of loss of sense of community, whether that’s people that have been here 30 years and can no longer afford to go to restaurants or shop and feel like they don’t see each other anymore, or people who are new arrivals.”
Council members did not all agree at first on how to conduct public outreach. Mesirow suggested a community-led process that would eventually allow people to take co-ownership of the Armory, in a sense. He said he would like to see a process where individuals could pitch their ideas for use of the building to the city and also to each other.
Mayor Torre was skeptical at first of a pitch-based approach, saying that he was afraid of allowing the process to become influenced by private dollars. Later, after Mesirow explained further, Torre said that he agreed that there should be lots of community focus as the discussion progresses.
“We’ve already gotten fully baked packets on the Armory building. I think that that will continue,” he said. “I totally agree and I think we all agree that that’s the open ear that we’ve all been listening to in this conversation, which is several years old. We’ve all been listening to it with exactly that, so that it’s community-based and a community effort.”
Councilmembers John Doyle and Ward Hauenstein disagreed slightly with Torre and Mesirow on the level of control that the public should have over the Armory. While they agreed that the building should be largely reserved for community use, Doyle said he would prefer to see it continue under the city’s control to maintain low rent costs.
“I want to retain control of the building, but I don’t want to over-control it,” Hauenstein said. “I don’t want city council to be involved in all of these decisions about subleasing, so I really want to explore the idea of a master lease.”
He suggested that a nonprofit board could oversee the subleases that may be subject to council approval, but that the council could take a step back from the details. Councilmember Rachel Richards agreed.
“I want to learn from history where we’ve had good experience,” she said. “And whatever is suggested for this building, to ask ourselves, ‘Why aren’t we doing that with other public buildings or facilities?’”
City Manager Sara Ott asked the council to allow staff time to prepare a resolution and come back at a later meeting for finalization of the plan. According to Phelan’s plan, the city hopes to begin the public engagement process before April.