In a resumed discussion on the Lumberyard, Aspen City Council supported reducing the previously proposed number of units at its Monday work session.
Monday’s discussion followed an update from the Lumberyard team to the council on March 21 that was interrupted due to an internet outage. The team was unable to complete the presentation, which included a 75% complete schematic design of the project. Council members at that time said they supported the direction things were moving in.
“We are rescheduled here with a 75% schematic design of the Lumberyard,” said Chris Everson, the affordable housing project manager for the city of Aspen, on Monday. “We were planning on just briefly recapping that and then continuing with the balance of the presentation.”
In addition to the recap, the design team presented an alternative plan, known as the “elbow room” plan, which reduces the unit count of the Lumberyard project by 15% and reduces the amount of parking, but increases the on-site quality of life. Council was asked to choose one of the two plans to focus on for the complete schematic design.
“The elbow room plan has 266 units — so a unit reduction — but it has 436 bedrooms, which is only 12 fewer bedrooms than when you started the schematic design process,” Everson said. “So the cost is 12 bedrooms, but the gain is more livability, more space, giving us more wiggle room in terms of implementation.”
The elbow room plan proposes 44 fewer units than the main plan, which team members called the “stay the course” plan. Mayor Torre said he would be sorry to lose so many units, although he said he appreciated seeing the work that the design team put into the additional plan.
“When it was a 50-unit difference in the schemes, I was really taken aback by that,” he said. “I can’t help but sit here and really lament the loss of so many units.”
Council members also considered rooftop terraces, noise and parking. The “elbow room” plan would allow two of the buildings to be reduced in height, which could help with noise control. As Torre pointed out, noise from Highway 82 travels more the higher above the trees you go.
The four-member council — Councilwoman Rachel Richards was traveling and unable to attend the meeting — ultimately supported moving 50% of the parking spaces above ground instead of keeping all parking spaces underground. Torre and Councilman Skippy Mesirow said they would still like to find opportunities to have car-free units.
“If you have less room for cars, you have more room for people, and we desperately need housing,” Mesirow said.
Council was also supportive of the elbow room plan, however they preferred keeping the fourth-story units and removing a few units on the ends of the buildings instead. Consultants said that would result in a 280-unit project, which they said is feasible. Council members also said that the bedroom count — in other words, the number of humans able to live in a unit — was more important to them than the unit count. Mesirow suggested examining the unit mix further to try to keep the human count somewhat the same.
The Lumberyard team is scheduled to return to the council on May 16 for another update. The council will meet today at 4 p.m. for another work session concerning a classification and compensation study update.