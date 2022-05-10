At a Monday work session, Aspen City Council supported moving forward with a short-term rental tax question that would potentially go to voters this fall.
The city would need to notify Pitkin County by June of its intent to put a question on the November ballot if the council directs staff to do so. While most members of the council supported moving quickly — Councilman Ward Hauenstein was absent and did not provide input — Mayor Torre said he could see some benefits to waiting, especially as city staff works to draft code changes during the moratoria.
“My No. 1 concern here is workload,” he said. “I don’t really foresee us having an issue of it passing, necessarily, in November — but my concern is on these guys that we have put so much on in the last year and a half. It’s not done.”
Finance Director Pete Strecker presented the council with data from other Colorado communities such as Avon and Crested Butte that have enacted taxes on STRs. In addition to the question of timing, he also asked council members to provide feedback on what they would like the purpose of the tax to be, whether it should be a new or existing tax, who would pay it and how much it would be.
Council was not quite ready to set the rate or other details in stone, and staff will return to the council table on June 7 to discuss those topics further. However, most members of the council said that the tax should be used to support affordable housing and environmental programs.
“I think it should be relatively limited so that it’s straightforward and simple to understand,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said. “I would put forward things such as housing, child care and community capital infrastructure.”
She added that the infrastructure systems, such as stormwater and power, would lead to environmental impacts. Councilman Skippy Mesirow said that he would also support putting the tax toward environmental and transit systems but felt that it should be heavily weighted toward affordable housing. Torre also suggested police or enforcement costs.
On June 7, staff will ask Council to narrow down the purpose of the tax and also provide more input on other details. In the meantime, the city will notify the county of their interest in placing a question on November’s ballot.
Staff also updated the council on their outreach efforts for both the STR and residential development moratoria, which began this spring. Community Development Director Phillip Supino told the council that the results were the culmination of months’ worth of work and came from direct conversations with local businesses, individuals and stakeholders. He added that the community feedback will influence specific policy and code language that staff will use to bring to the council in the coming weeks in the form of ordinances.
“Staff has viewed this from the beginning as two distinct projects — there’s the residential building side and the short-term rental side,” Supino said. “There’s a number of reasons why we did it that way. First of all, the projects are on different timelines. To a great degree, direction from council over the previous 18 months on short-term rentals has put that on a much faster timeline than the residential building side of things.”
The residential development moratorium is set to expire on Aug. 8, and the STR moratorium will follow on Sept. 30.
The city conducted two rounds of outreach on the development side, which included a mass survey that collected 330 responses. In that survey, 72% of respondents indicated that projects should be encouraged to perform deconstruction over demolition, and 26% felt that the scale of residential projects in Aspen is currently appropriate.
On the STR side, the city received more than 650 questionnaire responses and met with more than 70 community members at an open house, while also designating a 12-member technical advisory group to provide an understanding of the STR market and help develop legislation. The group is made up of residents, industry professionals and other interested community members.
Council members said they appreciated hearing the community feedback, which will be used in the coming months as the city moves forward with legislation.
“It was meaningful for me to see — and I hope for the public to see — that this was not a perfunctory act, that this was a deeply impactful act and that those who showed up had an effect on policy. Or [they] will when we finally adopt it, and that’s really important,” Mesirow said.
Staff will return to the council on May 24 and both regular council meetings in June with the first drafts of legislation. The results of the community surveys are available to view at aspencommunityvoice.com/aspens-built-environment.