Certain elements of the Galena-Cooper Living Lab are here to stay, following direction from the Aspen City Council on Tuesday evening.
The council supported three components lasting through the coming winter: maintaining the three-way stop sign at Hopkins Street and Galena Street; maintaining one-way traffic on Hyman Street between Galena and Hunter Street; and returning to angled parking on the east side of Cooper Street while maintaining parallel parking on the west side (the street section closest to Aspen Mountain).
According to a memorandum from City Manager Sara Ott, these elements of the lab will stay in place while future conversations about long-term changes are ongoing. Ott added that the discussion stemmed from recent conversations she had with individual council members who have expressed wishes to make some changes.
The majority of council members agreed on almost all of the changes, but Mayor Torre said he still has doubts about the one-way traffic on East Hyman. Councilman Skippy Mesirow said he did not have a strong opinion, but was leaning toward agreement with Torre.
“Having that as a two-way allows traffic on Galena to exit that street before they get to that turn,” Torre said. “In other words, one-waying that street funnels everything that’s on Galena or on Hyman around the corner where we have the most pedestrian usage, so I am currently for returning that to two-way.”
In addition to council comments, the public also was invited to comment about the lab at Tuesday’s meeting. Jeb Ball, chair of the Commercial Core and Lodging Commission, presented a report with data gathered from downtown business owners from mid-July. Ball said the commission spoke with 190 local businesses and asked five questions about their takeaways from the lab.
Ball said that when asked if the lab improved biker and pedestrian safety in the core, 189 people said “no” and one person said “yes.” When asked if the lab was a positive or negative factor for their businesses, 178 people responded, and 177 said it was negative while one person said it was positive.
“I do want to acknowledge we were asking people in the business community who hadn’t been sought for their opinion, and I think there were a lot of emotionally charged responses to the questions,” Ball said. “It seems to me that the overwhelming opinion from the business community is that the project has a negative aspect to it.”
Ball added that the commission has requested the project’s termination before the scheduled Sept. 26 end date, saying there already is sufficient evidence the lab is not working for its stakeholders.
Jill Carnevale, who owns Ellina, and Stan Cheo, owner of Aspen Sports Medicine, were not present at Tuesday’s meeting but also spoke out against the lab. Cheo said the loss of parking spaces and the added bike lane have been a disaster.
“Losing parking spaces is a complete disaster for any local business and it’s clear that the city council really doesn’t care about local businesses,” he said. “Anyone that’s been using that bike lane — which I’ve never really seen bikes on it, but people have told me it’s treacherous. There’s people walking in it, they really don’t like to use it, so I can’t imagine it’s been very successful.”
Carnevale added that from the start, the Living Lab has not received high praise from business owners along the impacted streets or customers who rely on downtown parking. She has received complaints from customers about the lack of parking, the awkward aesthetics of the lab, and confusion caused by the bike lane.
“It’s just dangerous and confusing,” she said. “We all hate it. I hate it. If you’re going to put a bike loop in town, do it around the outside of the town. The core is where cars are, where deliveries are.”
In addition to the changes that council supported, all vertical elements of the lab — such as the stanchions and temporary curbs — will need to be removed for winter snow removal operations. The bike lane will be painted green to make it more clear. Ott noted that the city was not able to obtain the proper contractors to paint the bike lane green at the time the lab was implemented.
The council will have another discussion about future safety changes in the downtown core on Nov. 1.