In a work session on Monday, Aspen city staff said they will recommend utility rate increases again in 2024.
The city council will consider the idea during budget discussions in October.
Staff have based their recommendations on a study completed this year by Raftelis, a consulting company specializing in local government and utility management. The study, completed over a nine-month period, concluded that the city will need to raise both water and electric rates to cover rising costs.
The city’s average residential customer could see increases in the vicinity of $19.54 for monthly electric bills and $5.25 for monthly water bills. These increases would differ depending on the customer’s location and property (Red Mountain customers, for instance, could see a $53.20 increase in their water bills due to pumping costs).
Staff also will recommend the creation of a special “All Electric Rate” for building owners and homeowners who fully electrify their properties. This low rate is meant to encourage them to electrify their gas heating systems, said to be the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in most Aspen buildings.
According to the Raftelis study, the rate increases reflect pressures in today’s markets. The study states that ongoing inflation and supply chain issues have driven up prices for utilities across the country, including Aspen.
“COVID kind of threw everything into a tailspin for many utilities, and many are just beginning to recover,” said Todd Cristiano, a project manager from Raftelis who worked on the utility study.
If it continues with existing rates, the city will fail to meet about 7% of its electricity costs and 16% of its water costs next year, according to Raftelis.
The study cites a survey by the American Waterworks Association, in which 70% of utilities said rate increases are their main way to cover rising costs. Aspen Utilities Director Justin Forman said rate increases are the best way to encourage energy and water conservation among customers.
City council members generally were muted in their response to the presentation, though Mayor Torre did tell staff that the council is “sensitive to all rate increases.” He said that come October, he will be focused on making sure the “smallest users feel the least impact.”
In addition, Councilman Bill Guth asked several clarifying questions about the staff’s presentation. Guth wondered if Aspen’s utility rates are not already abnormally high, though city staff assured him that Aspen has normal utility rates when compared to other communities.
Guth also wondered if city staff should incentivize building owners and homeowners to go all-electric by modifying “tap fees,” which are paid when new water or electricity connections are added to the city’s grids. Staff said they will recommend increases in tap fees both for electricity (15-20% increase) and water (8% increase), but that incentives for full electrification are not part of the recommendations.
If council adopts the staff recommendations, it will mark consecutive annual rate increases for customers. Rate increases applied this year were approved during budget discussions in 2022.