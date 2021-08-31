Aspen City Council will continue a discussion this evening on the Shadow Mountain land exchange at 501 West Hopkins Ave., focusing on proposed ballot language and conservation easement language.
Last week, council was approached by city staff and the project developer to consider approving a list of reviews to the land use code that would allow the land exchange to occur. The proposed exchange was approved, but council asked city staff to amend the language to the growth management provision, which establishes a compromise between the city and the developer allowing any future affordable housing mitigation associated with development on the property to be met via a fee-in-lieu.
Council discussed the matter for about two hours before approval. While councilmembers expressed support for the proposal, some members had issues with the fee-in-lieu request on the grounds that the proposed language did not account for future full-time employees living on the property.
“The only thing I have issue with is this affordable housing piece,” Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said at last Tuesday’s meeting. “We are in a housing crisis, it’s going to get worse. It’s getting worse, frankly, because of properties like this that used to be residential and now are not. ...We should set this up for success. We should drop that one small element and move forward.”
The language was amended so that any future mitigation would be dependent on the requirements of the land use code at the time of issuance of a request for demolition or development. Any such requests would be associated with mitigation to account for full-time employees, community development planner Kevin Rayes explained. While the city would prefer to see a developer build affordable housing or purchase credits, the amended language will allow developers to approach council and pay a fee-in-lieu instead as long as demolition or development follows the current land use code.
The updated language reads as follows:
“Future affordable housing mitigation associated with development on this property may be met by right via fee-in-lieu and shall be assessed at the rate in place at the time of building permit issuance, or the last fee-in-lieu rate in place if no current rate exists. Should the property be redeveloped or engage in development activity which meets the definition of demolition, affordable housing mitigation shall be provided as prescribed by the land use code in place at the time the development application is made.”
In addition to the growth management review, the developers are asking the city to vacate 4,000 square feet of land, which would be added to the current property and could be developed in the future. In exchange, the agreement would protect 19.3 acres on Shadow Mountain from future development, to be used for public recreational opportunities.
Last week, Councilmembers John Doyle and Ward Hauenstein said they thought the proposed benefits to the public far outweigh the negatives. Tonight, council will discuss a conservation easement on the Pride of Aspen mining claim. They will also discuss a ballot measure which will go to voters this November.
Also on the agenda for tonight are two public hearings to receive input on an amendment to the Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax and a possible WRETT ballot question. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on WebEx and at City Hall.