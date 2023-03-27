City of Aspen staff will provide updates on various pieces of the Burlingame Ranch Phase 3 project during a council work session today.
Council members will hear an update on the project’s development, sales and lotteries, and a right-sizing proposal. They also will discuss affordable housing options for the city’s emergency and public service workforce.
Burlingame Phase 3 is the final phase of Burlingame Ranch, according to a staff memorandum, and consists of 79 for-sale affordable housing units in 13 buildings. Two additional affordable, single-family homes will be developed after the 79 units are sold through an Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority program.
Construction began in early 2021, and unit sales were originally scheduled for September 2022. Due to COVID-19 impacts, delivery delays and supply chain issues, construction fell behind schedule and unit sales were delayed until 2023. Last spring, project team members also began noticing window performance issues that needed to be addressed.
Window replacement is currently underway. Staff has also requested an additional $3 million as part of the 2023 spring supplemental budget process to ensure that funds will be available to complete the necessary repairs, the memo says.
The units will be sold through the APCHA lottery process, based on income and employment history. The lottery process is expected to take between three and five months, and there will be a total of 35 lotteries to sell all 79 units. Many of the lotteries will occur simultaneously.
The city is also considering a program where some units would be potentially set aside and offered in a way that would incentivize households with any unoccupied bedrooms to sell their current, larger unit and purchase a new, smaller unit at Burlingame 3, the memo states.
The program would leverage priority in the lottery process as an incentive for up to five households to downsize to a unit for which they meet occupancy requirements under the APCHA regulations. Homeowners living in a unit where they are not occupying all bedrooms would be allowed the opportunity to submit a prioritized bid for a new unit in which they would meet APCHA’s occupancy requirements.
The “downsizing household” would be required to submit a full qualification packet for the purchase of a new unit, and if all qualifications are met, the downsizing household would go to the front of the line in the lottery to purchase the new unit. The sale of the unit owned by the downsizing household would follow a typical APCHA re-sales process.
City staff also will ask council for feedback on two options that would supply essential city employees with housing units at Burlingame Phase 3. The city maintains its own internal employee housing program for essential and emergency staff and currently has an inventory of 67 units, according to a separate memorandum.
Staff will recommend the purchase of five Burlingame Phase 3 units, including two one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units, for city emergency and essential workers. To do this, staff will propose that the city employee housing fund could reimburse units purchased from the housing development fund.
Staff estimates that development without land and infrastructure costs would total $2,999,176, and that development including land and infrastructure costs would come out to $3,578,317.
The work session will begin at 4 p.m. today. Members of the public may attend the meeting in person in council chambers at Aspen City Hall, or watch online via Grassroots TV or Zoom.