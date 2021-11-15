Aspen City Council will hold two work sessions this week to zoom in on the city’s carbon and waste reduction goals, planning for next Fourth of July and short-term rental regulations.
This afternoon, council will take a look at a high-level roadmap for achieving its two-year carbon and waste reduction goal and hear from environmental sustainability and climate action specialists. The council set the two-year goal on Aug. 10 of this year and set it to run until July 2023.
In August, council directed staff to take meaningful action and provide leadership in reducing the Aspen community’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions by the amount which is scientifically proven to limit global temperature change. The city plans to accomplish this through maximizing efficiency and minimizing carbon emissions in all of Aspen’s emissions inventory sectors, including Waste Reduction and Diversion, Transportation and the Built Environment, and by leading climate policy and legislative efforts at local, regional, national and global scales.
“It should be said that Aspen will not be able to reduce emissions by the amount which is scientifically necessary — 63% by 2030 and zero carbon by 2050 — in the two-year time frame,” staff wrote in a memo. “However, reductions will be realized over the next two years and crucial programs will be initiated to guarantee future reductions. With this in mind, the next two years will include both bold actions that lead to immediate GHG emission and municipal solid waste reductions as well as long-term planning efforts to ensure Aspen remains on a pathway to achieve net zero carbon and increased waste diversion.”
Following the climate discussion, council will also hear an update from Special Events Director Nancy Lesley on plans for the 2022 Fourth of July celebration. After the cancellation of the Independence Day celebration in 2020 due to COVID-19 regulations and reimagined festivities in 2021, next year’s holiday will be modified to satisfy the public while observing COVID-19 guidelines and hopefully lessening the city’s carbon footprint.
A Fourth of July committee was formed in early 2021 to determine how Independence Day might be reimagined in future years, as well as functions, with a three-pronged purpose, according to a memo from Lesley: to ensure future celebrations align with community values, to look at July 4 under COVID restrictions and also examine July 4 with an eye toward environmental impacts.
Through community feedback, the committee determined that four themes were most important for any July 4 celebration: community, patriotism, old-fashioned vibes and fun. Incorporating these themes, the memo says that the city will look to host a community parade, focus on patriotism, have a celebration that is a communitywide collaboration, and create a day where most everyone feels there is something of interest or that they can connect to in 2022. The committee will also work on a traditional start to the parade, a stage for performances, nonprofit participation and partnership, a family-friendly component, competition and an interactive venue.
Tomorrow, council will hear from Finance Director Pete Strecker and Community Development Director Phillip Supino about new details concerning Aspen’s short-term rental market. According to a memo, the purpose of the meeting is to inform the council of the current state of the market in town and regulatory options and trends in sister cities to regulate STRs, and to hear from council members about their desired responses and to identify next steps.
The work sessions will begin at 4 p.m. today and Tuesday, and the public is allowed to view both meetings in person or over WebEx, although unlike regular meetings, there will be no scheduled opportunities for public comment.