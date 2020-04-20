The Aspen City Council is being asked to consider a small business rent-relief proposal in which the city would subsidize approved applicants.
The proposal, which will be discussed at a work session today, aims to help local businesses affected by the coronavirus-related economic shutdown. It would rely on a portion of the nearly $6 million in city stimulus funds that councilmembers appropriated last Tuesday.
In an effort to lessen the spread of COVID-19 after cases began appearing in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis issued a directive on March 14 that ski resorts statewide must cease operations. In the following week, many of Aspen’s restaurants and retail stores voluntarily closed their doors due to lack of customers resulting from the ski-area closures.
Pitkin County’s stay-at-home public health order on March 23 mandated the closure of all nonessential businesses, effectively shutting down the rest of the town’s commerce that had not already elected to close. That order was set to expire April 17 but was later extended to the end of this month.
In a memorandum to council in advance of today’s meeting, the city’s administration says that while the health directives were understandable, they delivered a hard blow to the local economy.
“While the health and safety concerns around this action were real and required immediate response, this action also resulted in a near total halt on commerce in our community, taking away any hope of business to resume in the foreseeable future,” the memo states.
Councilmembers have been adamant that the city use its own bank account to help citizens and businesses hurt by the town’s closure. The nearly $6 million package passed last week earmarked funds for immediate assistance to residents who need food and child care assistance. It also provided money for longer term projects such as small business loans.
At today’s meeting, staff will suggest that council approve a portion of the city’s stimulus funds to help small local businesses with their rents through July. Qualifying businesses could get off the hook for one-third of their rent, or up to $14,000 for the next three months. Landlords would have to agree to charge their tenants two-thirds of a standard payment, and the city would cut a check directly to the landlord for the remaining balance.
The highly targeted program is only meant for businesses with a physical address within city limits that were shut down as a direct result of public health orders. Chain stores, as defined by a land use code revision in 2017, are not eligible, and companies with more than 25 employees are not eligible.
City Manager Sara Ott pointed out that for the time being, the government subsidy will create a false demand in Aspen’s notoriously high-priced rental market.
“It is important to note that the actions proposed above, while perhaps critical during this pandemic period, will also be counter-productive to the impact that would otherwise likely happen around commercial rental rates,” the memo states under the section “manager comments.”
“By allowing the natural action to occur around empty storefronts and turnover in the commercial spaces, there is always an opportunity for natural correction to rental rates — by ensuring some level of relief to businesses and landlords during this time, the city is inadvertently propping up these higher rental rates in the near term.”
But city staff concludes that for now, the corrections to the rental market and the dip into the city’s funds will pay off more than they will cost.
“[The program will] enhance the likelihood that the impacted tenant-owned businesses in the city will be able to survive the current COVID-19 public health emergency, thereby protecting and preserving the short-term and long-term economic vitality of the city as a whole,” the memo reads.
To begin, the city would set aside $600,000 for business rental-relief initiative. Staff anticipates this will mean assistance to about 50 of Aspen’s 863 licensed businesses. A committee made up of the city’s finance director, a member of city council, a member of the public and a representative of the banking industry will be reviewing the applications and determining which companies are allotted the rent subsidy.
Tonight's work session discussion on the proposal begins at 4 p.m. via video stream.