Aspen City Council will hear an update at their work session this afternoon on the status of the Lumberyard project’s schematic design.
City council was last updated on the project on Nov. 1, and the city held open houses where the community could view project plans on Dec. 15. This afternoon, city staff will ask council members for feedback on how to proceed and also share the results of community outreach efforts.
According to a memo from Capital Asset Director Rob Schober, minor modifications have been made to the site scheme development based on previous feedback from council and stakeholders. Staff will present four site schemes for parking alternatives and explain the refinements made and the impacts to the project where applicable. The site schemes are also available for members of the public to view at any time online at aspencommunityvoice.com/lumberyard.
On Nov. 1, council members favored two of the schemes — a “hinge” layout and a “flange” plan — but asked for modifications. The “hinge” plan includes 432 total parking spaces, with 172 underground, 140 on the surface level and 120 covered.
The “flange” plan also includes 432 total spaces, but none would be underground. Instead, 145 would be on the surface level, 140 would be covered, and 147 would be on the parking deck.
In addition, a modified “latch” and “pivot” parking alternative design will be presented today. Both plans include 432 total spaces, with a portion underground, covered and on the surface level.
Council members also asked on Nov. 1 to see more green space, accessibility, sunlight into the housing units, environmental and sustainable practices and open spaces between buildings. Staff will give updates today on each of those modifications.
Staff will also ask council members for acceptance of how the design team will approach finalizing a unit mix moving forward, and adoption of the baseline sustainability goals and direction to further explore additional sustainability goals, according to the memo. The design team will make project sustainability recommendations based on a review of council’s climate action goals, which the council set as a priority last year.
To formulate a set of sustainability recommendations, staff focused on things like net-zero or near net-zero on-site energy use, 100% electric buildings, charging and parking stations for electric vehicles and diversion of construction waste, onsite recycling and composting. Staff will provide deeper context on the sustainability recommendations this afternoon.
Ahead of the work session, community members are invited to visit the Aspen Community Voice website to learn about the project, provide feedback and take a survey, which will be open until Jan. 15. The project team will review all feedback before moving forward with the design submission. Council will not be taking a vote on the design today.
The work session will take place at 4 p.m. today and will be virtual only. The city has shifted to virtual meetings until Jan. 14 due to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The work session will be open to the public via WebEx. A link to join the meeting can be found at the top of the meeting agenda, which is posted at cityofaspen.com under “Current City Webcast/Meetings & Agendas.”