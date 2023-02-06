The Aspen City Council will be asked on Monday to provide feedback on next steps in the Armory remodel project.
In September, the council directed staff to wait until after the November election to take any action to better inform financial planning for the project, and to continue negotiating with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association about leasing part of the space.
The passage of the short-term rental tax in November means that some of that revenue could be directed toward the Armory project. On Monday, staff will update the council on the revenue stream and discussions with ACRA.
“We are working on a lease negotiation for up to five years of space being provided, but that is still being negotiated, so it’s not done,” said Jennifer Phelan, development manager for the city’s asset management department. “And then the other is if council does want to move forward, what we’re looking at is a five-year kind of planning scope, and that is to get the programming right, to get the funding in place, and that is looking like it would be [maybe] 2028 where you’d actually do some construction.”
Council members will be asked whether they support the five-year timeline and the financial aspects of the project. The budget, which sat around $7.5 million in September, has increased to about $12 million, not including any revenue from the STR tax. While the funding has grown, it is still not enough to cover the $18-23 million remodel that the council supported in May. According to a memorandum, the balance would be financed via debt issuance.
“So they have money on hand, it needs to be prioritized for the project, we still have a gap, and these are the potential ways you can fund it — the gap,” Phelan said.
Currently, the Armory only is occupied by a few city offices, after Pitkin County court staff vacated the space at the end of the fall. ACRA offices will not move into the space until details of lease negotiations have been finalized.
Last year, the city conducted rounds of public outreach in February and May to collect feedback on what the community would like to see in the Armory space. Top responses included casual dining, a community center, multi-purpose space, nonprofit services, lower price point retail and co-working space. Going forward, the city will continue to consult the public as more specific visions are narrowed down.
Although project completion is still far down the road, Communications Director Denise White said it’s exciting to think about what the future could bring.
“In that engagement phase, we heard a lot of great ideas and how important that space is to our community, and how important community access is in it, and council was in alignment with that when we presented,” White said. “It’s just a matter of the timeline and getting all the pieces of the puzzle together to make that happen.”
In addition to the Armory discussion, staff will update the council on Monday on the Old Powerhouse project — another proposed remodel of a historic building. Phelan said that discussion will mainly focus on future programming.
“Originally, the city had been looking at using the entire space of that Powerhouse — it’s a two-level building — as city offices, and then an idea was floated of do we try and create a community space with the first floor?” she said.
Staff will present a few different options to council members and ask them which direction they would like the project to go.
“There are different results depending on the choice, because we have staff that will need landing places and if they aren’t using the first floor for landing space, we’ll have to think about, where do these other departments land in the future?” Phelan added.
More information about Monday’s work session can be found at aspen.gov/1225/Current-City-Webcast-Meetings-Agendas. The meeting will be open to the public, and will take place at 4 p.m. in council chambers at Aspen City Hall.