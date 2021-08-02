The Aspen City Council will discuss issues surrounding a potential reallocation of Wheeler Opera House real estate transfer tax funds during a work session today.
The discussion follows an attempt by a few local citizens to gather enough petition signatures to place an item on the fall ballot asking voters to divert half of future opera house RETT funds toward local arts uses and a renovated Aspen District Theater. The group needed 925 signatures from registered voters in the city by July 23, but could not meet that deadline.
Following reports that the signature-gathering initiative was underway, local officials and others, including Aspen Mayor Torre, Councilwoman Rachel Richards and former Mayor Mick Ireland, decried the petition effort. Generally, they said the petitioners’ idea to divert half of the RETT monies to arts uses was premature and lacked the proper planning and vetting necessary to alter the community’s longtime arrangement involving the RETT’s financial support for the historic opera house.
The dedicated fund, which is derived through a 0.5% tax on real estate transactions, was approved by voters in 1979. It was reauthorized by voters in 2016 and expires at the end of December 2039 through a sunset provision unless voters decide to extend it. A change in uses for the revenue would require 60% support of city voters through a ballot measure.
A memorandum from Aspen City Manager Sara Ott to council members explains the recent background on council talks relating to the Wheeler and the RETT fund, which has a balance of nearly $40 million.
On Feb. 23, council directed city staff to explore and present opportunities to “expand the application of future tax collections for other community benefits.” On April 20, council reviewed the fiscal situation relating to the opera house, including capital expenditures, and discussed the desire to change the policy for the fund to increase the targeted reserve level to about 200% (nearly $8 million) of the operating subsidy for the venue.
Then, on May 3, council members identified possible community benefits for a portion of the monies, including mental wellness support, stormwater projects, child care capacity and arts and culture programs, the memo states. Further, the memo lays out various options for funding those community benefits without resorting to a change in the RETT funding structure, including using tobacco tax revenue for mental wellness and American Rescue Plan dollars for repairs to stormwater infrastructure.
As for arts and culture, Ott’s memo says “it is recommended council pursue a ballot question that seeks to accomplish multiple objectives” with future Wheeler RETT revenue. First, the city should ensure the operating and capital needs of the opera house are prioritized and adequately funded into the future. Second, it should remove the $100,000 cap on expenditures from the fund for culture and arts grants. And third, it should fund the Red Brick Center for the Arts from the fund, “thereby preserving the space and programming into the future for the community’s use.”
Ott’s memo poses these basic questions in order to frame the discussion: Does council wish to place a repurposing question before the Aspen voters? Does council wish to target November 2021 or a different election? Does council wish to give staff direction to draft proposed ballot language? Does council wish to conduct any public polling to gauge community sentiment on the issue?
The recommendations — and a recap of today’s discussion — will be presented to the Wheeler Opera House Advisory Board on Aug. 11. In order to put an item on the Nov. 2 ballot, council members must approve ballot language in August and submit it to Pitkin County by early September.
Today’s meeting starts at 4 p.m. at Aspen City Hall. Interviews with candidates for boards and commissions will precede the Wheeler RETT agenda item.