After a series of lengthy discussions about short-term rental regulations, Aspen City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to amend the city’s land-use code regarding STR regulations at their regular meeting on Tuesday.
The ordinance passed Tuesday is separate from the moratorium pausing STR permits and new residential development that was passed by emergency ordinance, but it is the next step in the city’s efforts to limit STRs in some capacity. This ordinance is designed to limit further growth of the STR market while permitting its operational status quo through the ski season and providing council time to explore options with staff and the public without time pressure, according to a memo from Community Development Director Phillip Supino.
“There’s all sorts of different types of STRs, and we’re going to be taking a look at that and trying to look at what’s appropriate and where, and when, and how much,” Councilmember Rachel Richards said. “We’re not looking to do one thing across the board as much as look at those sort of silos of what can be appropriate and what’s not appropriate, and how to protect our community going forward from being all corporate.”
The ordinance also cites an inconsistency with the goals and visions outlined in the Aspen Area Community Plan, which the council hopes to more closely align with their own visions for affordable housing. It was approved on first reading on Dec. 7 along with a policy resolution to begin the amendment process, and members of the public were able to give input on Tuesday via a public hearing, although only one resident spoke.
Aspen native Piper Daily asked the council to reconsider the amendment and keep full-time, working locals in mind throughout this process. She suggested that there could be separate restrictions for those who live here full time and only plan to rent out their home for a month or so out of the year.
Council members assured her that they were putting locals first, and Mayor Torre said that the new year would be a good time for council to take opportunities to regulate in favor of full-time locals.
“This council has the ability in the new year to make regulations that speak to that issue,” he said. “We have that opportunity, so this council can revisit that … This council is looking out for local residents’ interests.”
Richards also responded to Daily’s request for reconsideration, saying that the council was ultimately trying to make property taxes fair for everyone in town. Pitkin County reassesses property values every two years, she said, and property taxes are assessed based on what has happened in the market over the past year. Those assessments can hurt locals when they are compared to large companies that buy properties above market value.
“If someone is short-term renting their unit 50 weeks a year. … those people are still using the parks and the Rio Grande Trail and all these things as much or maybe more than one family would use in a year, and yet they’re paying the property taxes as if it’s a residential, not as if it’s a commercial, like a lodge,” Richards said. “So those are the sort of things we’re trying to smooth out, and make it fair, but it’s not to try to hurt locals who have been trying to find a way to stay here.”
Richards added that that’s why the city opted for a six-month moratorium in the hopes that it would allow more time to examine the details instead of passing something quickly.
City council will meet next on Jan. 10 for a work session in their new chambers in the new City Hall building. It will be their first meeting in the new chambers and members of the public will be allowed to observe in person or over WebEx or Grassroots TV.