The Aspen City Council on Monday expressed support for prioritizing those who work in Aspen for ownership units in Burlingame Ranch’s third phase, which is still under construction.
They also favored the idea of setting aside five units for a rightsizing program and another five units for employer-sponsored housing.
The Burlingame discussion occurred during Monday’s city council work session. City staff presented council members with several updates on the Burlingame project, which includes 79 new affordable, for-sale units. Staff asked for feedback on unit qualifications, the lottery process and how the units should be distributed among the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s income categories.
The council was largely supportive of making as many of the units as possible, if not all, available for Aspen workers.
“I would like to see a lot of these units go to people who have been on the list forever, trying to stay in the town and working in Aspen,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said.
She said she supported developing a priority system that would favor those who work within the city.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein agreed, saying he felt that as someone who was elected by Aspen workers to represent them, it’s his responsibility to prioritize them.
“I think the tax funds that generate the funds to build these units are coming from the Aspen community,” he said. “And I think that my responsibility is to serve Aspen and not to see our taxpayer dollars go to support Willits or Basalt or Snowmass Village, so I feel pretty strongly that if you work in the city of Aspen, you should get a higher priority for access.”
Councilman Skippy Mesirow said he saw things slightly differently, offering that he’d like to see Aspen work with other local communities to provide housing.
“I just feel that although it may cost us a little bit of money in the interim, although it may feel like we’re carrying the bigger burden, I think we have the luxury and responsibility to act as we want to see this work,” he said.
He added that if Aspen only focuses on itself, it sends the message to other communities that they too should focus only on themselves.
Based on council direction, a priority system will be developed by city staff in the coming months and brought back to the council table in the future.
Setting aside units
The council also supported utilizing the APCHA lottery process for unit sales, and asked staff to make as much information public as possible with enough time ahead of each lottery for the public to know what might be coming up and how to act.
Inclusion in a “rightsizing” program also gained support. Five units would be set aside for current APCHA homeowners who are interested in swapping to a smaller or larger unit to better suit their needs. The program also would allow participants a greater priority in the lotteries.
“Rather than the government deciding what unit you get, you get to decide what unit you want to bid on,” said Chris Everson, affordable housing development project manager. “When you bid on that unit, you’re being prioritized to the highest degree, so you’re naturally at the front of the line, unless there are two downsizers who are both bidding on the same unit.”
Council members also asked staff to be mindful of allowing the public sufficient time to see information about the upcoming sales before they need to place a bid.
The council also supported setting aside five units for “essential” city employees. Richards, Hauenstein and Mayor Torre supported a purchase option that includes development costs with land and infrastructure costs, bringing the total to $3,578,317. Richards said she liked that the dollars would come back into the general housing fund to create more housing.
After several delays related to construction and window performance, the new Burlingame units — originally scheduled to go on sale last September — are now estimated to be ready for purchase late this summer at the earliest. Depending on labor resources and supply chain capabilities, the date could be pushed back again until the fall or early 2024.
Staff will return to council before that time to discuss further details. Councilman John Doyle was absent from Monday’s meeting.