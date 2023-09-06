The Aspen City Council and members of the Historical Preservation Commission discussed how much involvement the HPC should have in approving affordable housing projects during a work session on Tuesday.
The discussion centered on recent changes to Aspen’s land-use code that limited the HPC’s ability to review affordable housing projects. HPC Chair Kara Thompson said that tension between historic preservation and affordable housing existed before the changes, but the changes exacerbated it.
According to the revisions passed in 2022, HPC members no longer review the architecture or placement of new affordable housing units built on lots with existing historical structures. City staff, along with the HPC chair, are now responsible for that process.
Community Development Director Phillip Supino said that staff considers land-use codes and historic preservation guidelines already used by the HPC when making decisions. The HPC now only approves changes to a historic building itself, such as minor alterations, restorations or relocations.
Supino said the city recommended the changes the council adopted in 2022 because affordable housing projects can get bogged down in public HPC hearings.
“The greater the purview (of HPC) over a site-specific development proposal, the greater the opportunity for there to be a reduction in overall affordable housing units,” Supino said.
Supino mentioned that in past hearings, members of the public have questioned whether it was appropriate for occupants of affordable housing to live in their neighborhoods.
Councilman Bill Guth, however, said HPC involvement can ensure that new buildings have architectural character. He said he was concerned that a lack of HPC oversight could lead to ugly or cheaply constructed buildings rising next to historical ones.
“I fear that we might be taking away some of the power of architecture. … My fear is the potential for a mistake where we just have a large box built as inexpensively as possible with very little architectural character,” Guth said.
Thompson said the HPC itself was divided on the subject. She said she is happy with the code changes, but that most HPC members have concerns.
HPC member Roger Moyer said even with full engagement in the review process for new construction around historical buildings, the HPC has made mistakes in the past. As such, he has concerns about handing the whole process over to staff members and one HPC member.
Thompson, who currently serves as that singular HPC member, asked council members for their preferences in the process: what was more important, adding as much new affordable housing as possible, or making sure the new buildings don’t dwarf existing historical buildings?
Council members largely said they trusted HPC members’ judgment in that kind of decision. And they agreed that new buildings constructed around historical ones should be modern and distinct, so as to highlight the historical building’s unique character, while also complementing the historical building. All members agreed that they didn’t like “faux Victorian” buildings.
So far, only one affordable housing project has come before the HPC since the code changes. An applicant plans to relocate a small Victorian house at 205 W. Main St. about 11 feet toward the corner of the lot, and then build new affordable housing units on the rest of the lot (the house itself also will become affordable housing). The HPC approved the relocation of the house in July. Going forward, Thompson and city staff will review the newly proposed units.
HPC member Peter Fornell said he is supportive of projects like 205 W. Main St. He also is one of the few HPC members who is content with the new code changes.
“I think one of the most respectful things you can do with a historic asset in this community is return it to local living,” Fornell said.
Mayor Torre said that was exactly what Aspen is missing. He said the reason he supported the changes in the land use code were to make local living in historic properties more of a possibility.