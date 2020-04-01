As the first of the month arrives amid unprecedented economic circumstances, a number of commercial landlords are working with their tenants on a case by case basis to try and reach agreeable terms on what rent should look like right now or when it will be paid.
The city of Aspen and Pitkin County, which together own a number of commercial properties from Aspen to Basalt, recently informed their tenants that they can defer April payment to May.
On the private side, the situation is not as straightforward. While acknowledging that the subject is a hot one right now, commercial broker Karen Setterfield said Tuesday, “Every lease, every tenant, every type of business and every landlord is different and unique.”
“So, generalizations are difficult,” said Setterfield, who’s leased commercial spaces locally for more than 30 years.
Lex Tarumianz is another longtime local broker who represents landlords in Aspen’s downtown core.
“I represent a couple of landlords and we are working collaboratively with our tenants through this difficult time to create a positive path forward,” Tarumianz said. He declined to offer any further detail on behalf of his clients.
Other factors include the willingness of banks to work with property owners on mortgage payments and with business owners on bridge loans, as well as the federal CARES Act that will inject trillions into the economy to help businesses and workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
While attempts by the Aspen Daily News at reaching a number of commercial property owners went unanswered over the past week, responses thus far reveal that landlords and tenants are negotiating terms in an effort to navigate unfamiliar territory.
Kenichi and Izakaya owner Brent Reed echoed this sentiment when reached at his Carbondale restaurant on Tuesday.
“We are working together to determine a short-term solution,” Reed said of his Kenichi landlord, longtime Aspen developer Steve Marcus, of whom he spoke highly.
“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to figure out a solution,” Reed admitted, “but we are communicating and working together.”
Outside of his own endeavors, Reed also offers a unique position as a CPA who specializes in the food and beverage industry and has served as a consultant for Aspen restaurants over the past two decades.
He finds the situation as of late and uncertainties that lie ahead troubling for any Aspen restaurateur.
“If your landlord believes in your business and is in a position where he can also help, maybe you can weather that together,” Reed said. “But I don’t really know too many businesses in Aspen that can weather this alone.”
He added: “The future of Aspen, in my opinion, is in the hands of the commercial and residential landlords.”
On the upside, a few Aspen business owners said the pre-pandemic winter season — before forced closures mid-March — was pacing at a record-breaking tempo. Setterfield noted a conversation she had early March with a landlord to downtown retail and restaurant tenants who relayed that Aspen businesses were projecting their “best winter season ever.”
At the bureaucratic level, city of Aspen public works director Scott Miller said Tuesday that the city is still determining its course of action with its tenants beyond April. The city leases various spaces to the Wheeler Opera House, which also includes Aspen Public House and Valley Fine Art, the Red Brick Center for the Arts, Aspen Golf Course, a food vendor at the Aspen Recreation Center and Aspen Chamber Resort Association.
“We will consider all possibilities,” Miller said, pointing to rent deferral or abatement as two possible options.
Pitkin County is allowing its tenants — Stubbies Sports Bar & Eatery, Ho Palace, Mountain Family Health Centers and Subway in Basalt — to defer payment this month and next, deputy county manager Phylis Mattice said Tuesday. The county is working with the board of commissioners to figure out other steps moving forward.