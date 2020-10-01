During the second of two virtual town halls focused on Aspen’s winter, attendees on Wednesday shared their modest expectations for the season and were informed of behind-the-scenes work that’s taking place to keep Aspen open and healthy.
Comments collected from participants and survey respondents will be used to shape city policies and ACRA marketing in preparation for the ski season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Michael Goldberg, owner of the Belly Up Aspen and Matsuhisa Restaurant, logged on for Wednesday’s community town hall as well as last week’s business-specific town hall.
“I think this is a great forum and you are doing a great job of putting this together,” Goldberg said.
Attendees were asked to identify successes of the summer response to the outbreak, and suggest ways to continue those into the winter.
Goldberg said the city showed leadership through their economic stimulus funding directly to those in need and to businesses, and through changing code to allow for restaurants to occupy sidewalks and parking spaces that are typically reserved for public right of way.
“As a restaurant owner, I think the expansion to right of way property was creative and very well executed, and it certainly helped us from a capacity point of view,” he said.
A live poll of the 55 attendees to the virtual meeting asked how people were feeling about the winter season. Sixty-three percent said they are anticipating a below average winter. And though moderator Becky Zimmermann presented some better-than-expected statistics regarding summer tourism, not one participant responded that they anticipate a stellar winter.
“No one is expecting an excellent winter,” Zimmerman said.
While continued leniency in encroachment on public spaces was discussed, as well as extending the mandatory mask zone, Goldberg said outdoor seating is likely not an option for his restaurant, and in order to comply with social distancing protocol, there is no way to outfit his indoor dining to the state-approved 50% capacity.
He said the best thing the government can do to ultimately help the business community is ensure public health orders are in place, despite what may become a growing impatience with them from the public.
“I think there is a lot of fatigue in town, whether it be adherence to mask laws, or social distancing, or access to more recreational or party arenas,” he said. “People will think ‘I’ve gotten this far and therefore it's time to relax.’ I think we should stay the course.”
Mayor Torre said the biggest success of the summer was containing COVID-19 to a level that allowed most businesses to operate as tourists continued to flood into town.
“No. 1, what went well was health. I felt like we did keep people as healthy and safe as we could,” Torre said.
Looking forward though, he said the community still lacks all the tools to adhere to the original “box it in” strategy that was adopted to eliminate community spread of COVID-19.
“We could've done better. Still I am waiting for appropriate testing measures in this valley,” he said.
City Manager Sara Ott said a medical team continues to actively pursue testing solutions for the valley such as saliva-based rapid testing.
“We believe we could be offering more, and perhaps not be relying so much on the labs we are relying on right now,” she said. “We want it to be a safe and confidential process.”
Ott said the city is also tackling the appropriate use for public park spaces if they were to be shared by private businesses. She said they are also concerned about the communities most vulnerable, and are seeking feedback on ways to make sure everyone who needs assistance is being considered.
At its height, Pitkin County recorded a 24% unemployment rate. That number is down to 7.8% as of the beginning of September, but that number is higher than the rest of the state. The majority of those who still seek assistance report they worked in the hospitality or restaurant industry and their jobs have not returned since the spring shut down.
“There are still an awful lot of people who don't have a job,” Goldberg said.
Some summer numbers were up significantly, however. Real estate sales outpaced last year, and trips up the mountain in Snowmass Village increased 25%. Community members shared the need to continue to capitalize on recreational activities going into the winter, but expressed concern for the public transportation that may be required to get people to alpine or cross-country skiing locations.
City council will be presented the summary of the two town hall sessions and online survey during their Oct. 12 work session and will legislate around that feedback.
Zimmermann said, despite the many unknowns for the resort town, she is encouraged by the community brainstorms and behind the scenes work to keep Aspen open and healthy.
“Listening to some of these groups I actually got excited about the winter,” she said.
The town halls were conducted by the city of Aspen and Aspen Chamber Resort Association.