A group of Aspenites spoke at an Aspen City Council meeting on Tuesday to take a stand against youth alcohol and substance abuse, an epidemic they called a “war” and said has been ongoing in Aspen for decades.
Jackie Long, founder of the nonprofit Callie’s Backyard Foundation, which advocates for at-risk youth in Aspen and on the Front Range, asked the council to form a task force and appoint a leader to address the issues. Council members voiced their concerns and support for Long’s efforts after the public comment portion of the meeting, saying they agreed that the issue needs to be addressed.
“I’m 100% behind Jackie,” Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said in an interview on Thursday. “We have so much work to do. We need to address the root causes of why are kids turning to alcohol and drugs, and we need to be investing in children, adults and grandparents. We are in a mental health crisis, and I’m ready to do everything I can to work on it — and I expect it to take a long time.”
Long, who operates several local programs dedicated to advocating for at-risk youth, said that she’s heard a lot of talk over the years and seen little action taken. She asked the city to consider funding flyers around town or collaborating with parents and local businesses to provide a more watchful eye over teens. She said that stories of kids turning to alcohol and substance abuse in Aspen are abundant and they are true.
“I’m not saving the world; it’s an opportunity for me to give back to a community that I think is not addressing the issue of free-flowing alcohol,” she said. “Collectively, if we all chip away and do something small, it adds up to one big wraparound healthy approach to our youth. We owe them that.”
Long and others who spoke to the council said they had heard of too many teen deaths over the years that were related to alcohol poisoning, and bystanders did not call for help because they were too afraid of retribution. Long said the community should work together to ease that fear.
Colorado does have a Good Samaritan law that protects those who call authorities or medical providers for help in a dangerous situation from blame, Assistant Police Chief Linda Consuegra said.
“Basically, this law is protecting from blame those who choose to aid others who are injured or ill,” she said. “It’s intended to reduce the bystander hesitation for fear of being prosecuted for wrongful injury or death or whatever it might be. [The law] states that the person is immune from criminal prosecution when the person reports in good faith.”
Consuegra added that the police department also has programs in place to try to increase trust and interaction with kids and teens. During the pandemic when schools were closed, the police department took the opportunity to revisit its School Resource Officer program and make an effort to form trusting relationships with students, she continued. The department has a youth services officer who spends two days a week in the schools and two days a week in the community, working on juvenile cases, outreach and events around town.
“It’s great to be at the schools, but where else in the community can this officer also do some outreach with the kids in our community?” Consuegra wondered. “What it comes down to is having the kids get to know our officers and seeing them as a resource and realize we’re not only there to enforce the laws.”
She added that there are numerous resources in the community that are alternatives to tickets or citations. Teens or anyone can utilize it when they are in a bad situation. Consuegra said YouthZone, Aspen Strong, the Hope Center, Aspen Recovery, Pitkin Area Co-responder Teams, MindSprings and Aspen Family Connections are all examples of available resources.
Consuegra emphasized that the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office also has jurisdiction over cases involving teen alcohol and drug use and responds to more cases than the municipal police department does. However, Consuegra said that in 2021, the police department has responded to a small number of incidents involving minors. There was one case where a minor was cited for possession of alcohol, four cases involving underage adults age 18 - 20 in possession of alcohol, and two cases of underage adults in possession of marijuana.
“We try to follow through with any report that there is regarding kids, and we understand how difficult it is to report those things,” Consuegra said. “The priority is how do we help kids if they’re in a bad situation and figure out the consequences later if they need to be. If there is someone who is not safe, pick up the phone.”
Data from the sheriff’s office were not available as of press time.
Other community leaders are also taking action to steer kids away from unhealthy substances. Wednesday night, Long met with Mayor Torre, Aspen High School Principal Sarah Strassburger, officers from the Aspen Police Department and PCSO, former Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely, newly instated Pitkin County Judge Ashley Andrews and others for dinner.
Torre said in an interview on Thursday that it was wonderful to have such a productive gathering just a day after Long spoke to the city council. He said there were many good ideas, including encouraging teens to be pro-social and seek opportunities to partake in social activities. He added that the city is also hoping to collaborate with other local organizations on similar issues.
“That really is reflective of the approach that we want to take,” he said. “This is a communitywide issue. It folds into the mental health discussion we’ve been having. I’m excited that the dialogue has raised to this level in the community and I see a lot of people wanting to work together.”
Long said those who showed up to the dinner should be commended, especially Strassburger, who recently wrote an email to parents in an effort to start a dialogue.
On Tuesday, other members of the city council praised Long’s efforts. Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said that there should never be any repercussions for a child asking for help. Councilmember Rachel Richards said the problem is very serious and stretches beyond Aspen, throughout the entire Roaring Fork Valley.
“It does tend to be a little more everywhere than just Aspen, as much as we focus on it — and we should because it’s our community,” she said. “I’d like to find greater answers. I don’t know what those things mean… It is a challenge. It never stops being a challenge.”