For 45 years, Aspen Community Theatre has brought top-notch productions to the stage, lighting up the quiet offseasons with local, wholesome entertainment.
This year, ACT presents Stephen Sondheim’s modern musical comedy, “Company.” The show was originally going to be last year’s annual production but was postponed due to the pandemic. It will be performed at the Wheeler Opera House this weekend (Nov. 5-7) and Nov. 12-14.
“I’ve had two years to think about this show because I’ve been on board since the beginning,” said Director Jeff James Schlepp. “We can watch all sorts of movies, shows and even Broadway on our TV screens at home, but there’s nothing like live theater — to see it happen before your eyes and how the actors interact with the audience.
“I mean, you can’t beat it, and we’re thrilled to be back.”
Though this is Schlepp’s first time directing a show for ACT, he has been involved in about 12 of its productions in the past, mainly as an actor on-stage, and has been an influential player in the local theater community. From working at the Crystal Palace Theatre Restaurant, an Aspen institution for more than 50 years, to directing for Glenwood’s Defiance Community Theater and running the theater program at Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale, Schlepp has made his theatrical mark on the Roaring Fork Valley.
Schlepp describes “Company” as a beautifully written show both musically and scriptwise. The narrative follows the lead character Robert, a lone bachelor in his mid-30s contemplating the pros and cons of marriage, over a series of dinner parties, dates and conversations among his five married-coupled friends and three girlfriends.
“The show is really about relationships and marriage and the pros and cons thereof and just the different dynamics that different couples have,” Schlepp said. “It’s vulnerable and humorous; even at the end of the show, you’re not quite sure if Robert’s going to give up on marriage or keep trying. It’s left up to the audience to decide.”
The tightly knitted two-act play flows from one scene to another with minimal blackouts and curtain closures, Schlepp explained. The show’s set places the actors and the audience in a New York nightclub. The backdrop of a large window looking out onto a city street allows audience members to feel as though they’re inside the cabaret, pulled into the show’s outstanding music, laughter and human moments of intimacy and conflict.
Schlepp discussed the significance of the music in “Company,” saying the musical has some of Sondheim’s most-recognizable songs such as “Being Alive,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Sorry-Grateful” and “Side by Side.”
“I’d say the music is like 80% of the show,” said Music Director Dory Light. “It’s been challenging teaching Sondheim because he’s a very complicated composer, but I love this show so I don’t mind at all playing this beautiful music.”
In addition to conducting, Light is also a lead pianist throughout the performance, and as an experienced musician, she’s up to the task. From Glenwood to Aspen, Light’s musical footprint is all over the valley. For nearly two decades, she’s been a music director for local high schools, Theatre Aspen, SoL Theatre and more.
The longtime local talent of the “Company” cast and crew continues with Travis Lane McDiffett playing the lead role as Robert. McDiffett also worked for Crystal Palace and has been heavily involved with ACT as president for three years. He’s currently a member of the board and production team.
“Several of us on the production team are also in the show, so we’re balancing our duties between lending to the preparation of the production and still having time to memorize lines, songs and dance moves,” McDiffett said. “But that’s what we love about this offseason period, is that it slows down in town and gives us the time to do our fun.”
Based on the book by George Furth, “Company” is written in an open-ended way that allows the cast to have fun with characterizing their own roles and building on and around the narrative. McDiffett said he’s read essays about why and how the play was written, explaining that all they really know going into it is that it’s Robert’s 35th birthday, he’s friends with these married people and only one character has a job that they know of. Everything else is left for the cast to explore.
“It’s up to us to create those characters and decide who they are and how they interact and know each other,” McDiffett said. “During rehearsals we’ll just have conversations while sitting and waiting for our scene to go, and we’ll say, ‘So how do you think our characters know each other’— it’s been an interesting task we’ve taken on as a cast.”
ACT has a history of upholding community and showcasing local talent among new and returning cast members each year. Naomi Havlen and Brian Keleher, cast as one of the married couples in the show by the names of Sarah and Harry, emphasized the special sense of community ACT embodies on and off the stage.
Growing up in Aspen, Keleher has been coming to see ACT annual productions since 1976. In 2000, he decided to jump on stage and try himself, playing the scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz.” “Company” is now Keleher’s seventh ACT show.
“During the 40th year, Aspen Community Theatre had a big extravaganza with different songs from all of the years, and I got to sing on stage with my dad, who was in a show, and my son, who was also in a show,” Keleher said. “It was really cute, one of my most fond memories of ACT.”
This is Havlen’s third show with ACT, and in addition to the high production quality, she said her favorite thing about being involved with these shows is the people — the castmates and the friendships that have developed. She also pointed to the amazing mix of former professionals and “regular Joes” who make up the cast each year.
“Some of these people, like Travis, have professional experience, and then there’s us — Brian’s a Realtor in town and I’m a freelance writer — and it’s like, we can do this,” Havlen said. “You can literally sit in the audience at an ACT show and be like, ‘oh, that guy’s my dentist on the stage,’ and that’s just such a good feeling — a weird, little small town thing and I love it.”
From building characters behind the scenes to learning Sondheim’s challenging tracks to bonding across late-night rehearsals, ACT’s “Company” team is ready to take the stage for a funny, provocative and heartfelt performance.
“The community looks forward to this show every year — it’s just part of your calendar,” Keleher said. “The first two weekends in November, you know you gotta come watch the Community Theatre show, and this year, I think you’ll be blown away.
“Company” begins at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets ranging from $20 to $30 can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.