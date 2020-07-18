Depending on community feedback, Aspenites and tourists could find themselves donning masks in outdoor arenas as well as indoor spaces, as per a newly enacted state mandate.
Aspen City Council is requesting community feedback via an online survey about the possibility of enacting a mandatory outdoor face covering zone — a geographical zone where the use of face coverings indoors and outdoors is required — as part of Aspen’s COVID-19 response efforts.
The city council will review initial survey results and discuss the area that could be encompassed by the mandatory face covering zone during the next council work session on Monday. The community survey will remain open through July 24 to gather additional input.
The council also expressed that community sentiment — gleaned from regular email, telephone and in-person public contact — may be at a point which requires streamlining Aspen’s face-covering mandate. Many have expressed the desire for ordinances that are clearer and enforceable for residents and visitors.
“If this moves forward, a mandatory face covering zone is meant to clarify when and where the use of a mask is required,” Aspen Mayor Torre said.
There are four areas being considered for the mandatory mask zone:
The entire city jurisdiction, also known as the urban growth boundary.
“Zone 1,” which would encompass a wider zone bounded by the Castle Creek River, Roaring Fork River and Aspen Mountain. This zone would essentially comprise town within the bridges — covering all of downtown, the post office and Clark’s area, Rio Grande, the skatepark, and some residential areas along Main Street.
“Zone 2,” which would include a central zone bounded by Original and Neal Streets, Aspen Street, Aspen Mountain and the Roaring Fork River. This zone encompasses the busiest areas of town: all of the core, downtown parks, and the Clark’s and post office areas.
“Zone 3,” an inner zone contained by Main Street, Durant Street, Monarch Street and Hunter Avenue. This zone would cover the downtown mall, restaurant and shopping areas.
Community members are urged to weigh in on the mandatory outdoor facial covering zone by taking a “quick survey,” per a city press release, as well as submitting any and all questions and comments around the implementation of a mandatory mask zone at: aspencommunityvoice.com/mandatory-mask-zone