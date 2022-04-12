Aspen City Council members said at a Monday work session that they would like to see more category 2 units at Burlingame Phase 3 and fewer upper-category units — and gave support for opening the eventual lottery process for the project to Aspen employees first.
In a presentation, city staff asked the council to approve the recommended income category distribution for the 79 for-sale affordable housing units and the general approach to the lottery and sales process. The recommendation included 16 category 2 units, 27 in category 3, 25 in category 4 and 11 in category 5. In other words, the plan included 25 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units and 37 three-bedroom units.
“We have started to get inquiries from folks throughout the community about what the sales process is going to look like and what they can expect in terms of timing, and so for us to establish this information will help us to disseminate that information out to folks in the community,” said Chris Everson, the city’s affordable housing project manager.
The city used data from the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority and a third-party Lumberyard market study to create the recommended category distribution. Staff also examined the past five years’ worth of APCHA lotteries, which included 219 separate lotteries, where the most bids were submitted for one-bedroom units in categories 3 and 4.
When looking at the data, council members said they felt that category 2-3 units could be moved to a lower category. Councilwoman Rachel Richards said the amount of higher-category units seemed high to her, especially when taking into account that interest rates will continue to climb for buyers. The other members of the council agreed, although Councilman Skippy Mesirow said he had been comfortable with staff’s recommendation.
“Looking at job generation, primarily in category 3 — 2 and 3 — and the supply of housing, it looks like categories 2 and 3 are the areas where we need to make up the most,” Councilman Ward Hauenstein said. “So I would favor moving some from the higher categories to categories 2 and 3, I think particularly in the one- and two-bedroom cap.”
Staff also recommended using the APCHA lottery system to sell the units, which the council supported, although they agreed that staff should look into giving priority to bidders who live and work within Aspen city limits.
“I really cannot see opening the lottery for these 79 units to all of Pitkin County’s employees,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said. “At this point in time, the city is the only one actively funding the shortfall of affordable housing and not just using mitigation dollars.”
She added that it has long felt as if Aspen is the only local jurisdiction carrying the burden of the affordable housing market, and that she could not continue telling her constituents that they would be competing with employees who live elsewhere in the valley. The rest of council supported hearing more information about how priority could be given to local employees. Everson emphasized that such a policy would not limit anyone from relocating upvalley, but would be based on job location.
“That policy for this project would not limit the ability of people who work in Aspen to relocate up the valley,” he said. “You would still be maintaining the ability to relocate workers closer to where they work, which is a keystone of the program.”
Council members also asked staff to work with APCHA to determine how many units could be set aside for a potential incentivized right-sizing program. The APCHA board has directed staff to begin work on a program that would allow homeowners to down-size to a smaller unit on a voluntary basis with some sort of incentive in order to leave larger units available for families who need them.
Staff will return to council during the first week of May with an update on both tasks and make a presentation.
Following that, the city’s next goal for the Burlingame Phase 3 project is construction completion. Construction began in March 2021 and is about 65% complete, according to Everson’s presentation. Unit sales were scheduled to begin in September, but given several schedule impacts, staff is now considering a staggered occupancy and will revisit council in the future with an update about what may be achievable within the existing budget.