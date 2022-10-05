Aspen City Council asked to see more options for funding further climate action during a budget work session on Tuesday, in which city staff presented the community development and environmental health departments’ proposed budgets for 2023.
The community development department, of which the environmental health department is a component, is requesting a total of $8,072,440 for 2023, to be split into thirds for building, planning and engineering uses. Out of the department’s total request for 2023, $107,510 is being requested for environmental health and $489,800 is being requested for climate action. Staff also requested $80,000 for an electric vehicle charging station capital project.
“As we look forward to 2023, we’re continuing to be very focused on creating the most pristine, safe and resilient natural and built environments that we can provide for our community,” said CJ Oliver, the city’s environmental health and sustainability director. “These things highlight the greenhouse gas emissions from the development sector and the waste sector, and we feel like these are two really critical places for us to get rolling here quickly in order to reach our goals.”
Going forward into 2023, the department’s goal is to advance the council’s carbon reduction goal and implement an organics diversion ordinance and a construction and development waste management plan. After hearing the presentation, Mayor Torre said that he thought the proposed budget seemed too small for all that the city would like to achieve and said he would support finding more funding to go towards things like reducing cardboard.
“When we talk about the upcoming organics diversion ordinance, to me, that is really one part of our waste management,” he said. “I do know that our community should be doing a better job of dealing with its cardboard. We are a hyper-consumer community, and I just really feel like we have a responsibility on the other side of that to really take care of our waste and such.”
Other council members agreed with Torre that they would support more funding for climate action. Councilwoman Rachel Richards said that, in addition to cardboard, she would like to see more progress made in reduction of single-use plastics. City staff agreed to revisit the council at a later meeting with more information about what more could be done.
The community development department, in the meantime, will be focusing on internal improvements and customer service in 2023, according to a presentation from Community Development Director Phillip Supino. In 2022, the department boasted a list of accomplishments that included projects for affordable housing and short-term rental amendments, international code council adoptions and organizational structure and staffing optimization. Going forward, the department’s goal is to align its mission statement with effective service delivery.
“There is a high demand for our services and they are provided by a large team of very skilled and committed people who we’re very grateful to for that commitment to our community,” Supino said. “More internally, but very much externally focused, we continue to look at our organizational structure and staffing to ensure that we are optimizing for efficiency, and delivering the best possible, most responsive customer service we can while maintaining our regulatory standards for development activities in our community.”
In addition to customer service, the department is also focusing on staff retention. Supino said that the department believes that if they can create more career opportunities for staff, it will improve employee retention as well as the department’s ability to deliver services to the public.
“We have created and are fostering a culture of continuous improvement in our department, and that means constantly looking at how we do business and finding opportunities for improvement,” Supino said. “And with that in mind, the alignment of our mission statement and the delivery of services we believe will help us continue to make sure that we’re a smart, customer-focused government.”