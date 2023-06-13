The Aspen City Council had a full plate at Monday’s work session and discussed reworking the city’s demolition allotment system and funding the proposed grant program for Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority homeowners.
In response to the 2021 residential building moratorium, the city council implemented new code language and regulations on single-family and duplex demolition, as well as the use of an allotment system to limit residential demolition projects to six per year. The allotments are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
During the first year of the demolition sign-up process 2022, the city received 13 applications and approved the six allotments based on the ordering of the applications. However, several of the applicants submitted multiple applications per property in the days before the application window opened, which city staff did not anticipate, according to a memorandum. Six of the properties that did not get an allotment in 2022 appealed and were given the six allotments from 2023. In 2023, the city received five applications and denied them due to the unavailability of allotments, and four of them have appealed.
On Monday, the council discussed ways to optimize the application process to prevent the same issues from returning. Community Development Deputy Director Ben Anderson presented three options for moving forward: Keeping the allotment system at a first-come, first-serve basis, or switching to a lottery system or a competition system where allotments would be awarded based on specific criteria.
Councilmembers ultimately supported a lottery system with a mechanism to differentiate projects based on needs or other elements.
“I urge caution on a competitive system,” Councilman Bill Guth said. “Any competitive system will favor those with the most resources, whether it’s the most green energy solutions on a project, whether it’s the most waste diversion — ultimately it’s whoever has the deepest pockets is going to be able to do the most if they really want a demolition allotment.”
Other council members said they would support a competitive system because it was a better approach but were happy with a lottery system. City staff will bring back more proposals at a future meeting for approval.
The council also discussed on Monday a pilot program that APCHA is proposing that would support grants up to $10,000 for households in need of essential repairs on their homes. APCHA received a $200,000 commitment to the program from the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners on May 23. The city council agreed to an additional $200,000 contribution. APCHA staff expects that this funding amount would support about 40 households.
The program would cover repairs such as heating issues, flooring or roof hazards, damaged windows or ceilings and accessibility modifications. Grants would be awarded based on need, and applicants would need to submit a partial requalification with their application. Grants would be available for Categories 1 through 3 and would be awarded on a tiered basis by category. For example, Category 1 homeowners would be responsible for 10% of the cost of the repair, Category 2 homeowners would pay 20%, and Category 3 owners would pay 30%.
APCHA staff said multiple factors prompted the creation of the program. One of them was a mismatch between affordable housing buyers and the costs of free-market repairs. In recent months, members of the Centennial homeowners association have become reengaged in a legal dispute with the city over who should pay for expensive, much-needed repairs on their aging buildings. Centennial is just an example of homes throughout APCHA’s inventory that are aging and in need of maintenance.
Councilman Sam Rose asked if Centennial homeowners would be included in the program.
“Anything that the HOA dues are supposed to cover wouldn’t be eligible, but … if Centennial owners had something within their own unit that was eligible for this program, they could definitely apply,” housing policy analyst Liz Axberg said.
Aspen’s dollars will likely come from the city’s 150 housing fund. Mayor Torre noted the program felt like something that needed work, and he said he was looking forward to seeing it grow. Guth agreed and said it was a Band-aid solution.
“I think we all need to acknowledge this a Band-aid. It’s not a long-term solution,” Guth said. “It treats the symptom, not the problem. The system is the problem, and I hope to be able to work towards enhancing the system so that we don’t have this problem in 50 years.”
The council will meet at 3 p.m. today to continue the presentation and discussion regarding the development of the Lumberyard affordable housing project. The public comment portion of the meeting was continued and will resume during today’s meeting. The city is seeking concerns and suggestions from residents, who can attend the meeting at Aspen City Hall or make comments via Zoom. Comments can also be emailed to publiccomment@cityofaspen.com.