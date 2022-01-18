Aspen City Council and the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually tonight to discuss short-term rental regulations during a joint work session.
The joint work session is a response to ongoing discussions in the city and county about the state of the STR industry, according to a memo from the city of Aspen’s Community Development Director Phillip Supino and Finance Director Pete Strecker. Staff is requesting discussion and direction on shared objectives between the jurisdictions, such as any potential regulatory responses.
“[STRs] have emerged in the last decade as a lucrative business in communities of all sizes around the world, including destination communities like Aspen and Pitkin County,” the memo says. “Aspen has experienced benefits, but also adverse impacts, from these businesses.”
The STR market has placed numerous stressors on the Aspen community, according to the memo, beyond the demands on the land use code. The city is concerned about the availability of housing for locals, traffic and density, and an increased demand for services such as property management, development, personal services, life-safety and utilities.
Some of these concerns were addressed by the passage of Ordinance 27 on Dec. 8, a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits and certain kinds of residential development and redevelopment. Those close to the STR market and development sector have spoken out over the last several weeks in opposition to the ordinance, arguing that a temporary moratorium damages locals and the issues could be addressed without a pause. The Aspen Board of Realtors has filed a lawsuit against the city of Aspen and a group of locals has initiated a citizen’s petition to repeal the ordinance.
There are approximately 8,010 housing units in Aspen, according to the memo, and 1,388 short-term rental permits are currently active. That means approximately 17% of the housing stock is occasionally used as an STR.
“In terms of the use of land in the community, 17% of all residential structures being some form of STR use is a significant proportion,” the memo says.
The BOCC plans to hear a second reading of an STR licensing and regulation ordinance at their Jan. 26 meeting, along with a public hearing. The first reading took place on Dec. 15 and followed four work sessions on the subject. According to a memo from Pitkin County Community Development Director Cindy Houben, there may at any given time be as many as 3,000 active STRs throughout the county, with an average of 157 in unincorporated Pitkin County, 738 within the city of Aspen, 259 within the town of Snowmass Village and 15 in Basalt.
City staff plan to spend the duration of the moratorium working with council members, stakeholders and community members to develop new regulations for STRs based on priorities laid out in City Council’s goals and the Aspen Area Community Plan. Any collaboration between the city and the county could be part of that process, according to Strecker and Supino’s memo.
City and county staff will ask council members and commissioners for clarification on any shared understandings, ideas for changing the regulations, and opportunities for potential collaboration on the regulation, administration and enforcement of STRs.
Tonight’s meeting will take place at 4 p.m. on WebEx. In-person meetings have been suspended until at least the end of January due to the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. A link to the joint meeting can be found on the meeting agenda on the city’s website under “Current City Webcast / Meetings & Agendas.”