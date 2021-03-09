The Aspen City Council on Monday unanimously gave its blessing to begin the search for the architectural and engineering firm that will move the Lumberyard housing proposal forward. The meeting had a different tone from one held at the end of last year, when differing agendas nearly derailed the design process.
In a Monday evening work session, the council was posed with eight questions regarding the development’s future. Staff sought approvals for the issuance of a request for proposals for a design firm, a parking study, an updated housing needs study and a search for potential financial partners. All five members of the council said yes on all accounts.
Mayor Torre complimented city staff and the Lumberyard project design team for the productive evening.
“This meeting is a cause for celebration as we move this housing project forward,” he said. “I feel like the last couple of meetings we kind of hit a point where we needed this clarity from council.”
No significant updates to the mass, scale or layout of the affordable housing project were presented; rather, councilmembers spent their time talking about higher-level steps, wearing what City Manager Sara Ott called their “developer hats.”
“You've brought this a long way and really done a spectacular job of getting the bones laid out for us to start building around,” Torre told staff. “I think a lot has already been brought to the table that has allowed us to get to this level of conversation.”
Council expressed a desire to select the eventual architect of the project on merit, not necessarily the cheapest offer to come from an RFP. They also stressed using income levels of Pitkin County’s workforce — not necessarily its residents — when assessing eventual income categories assigned. To that end, they OK’d a study, upwards of $45,000, to update the 2012 report showing a need of 650 additional subsidized housing units in the inventory by 2022.
Chris Everson, affordable housing development senior project manager, told council there is still 80-90% of design work ahead of them. Councilmembers determined that about 310 units is the right fit for the 10-acre city owned property at the base of Deer Hill, across from the airport.
“You have done the very big task of honing in on the density range,” he said.
The approved parking study likely will have the biggest impact of the decisions made on the mass of the project. The 300 units could be a story shorter if underground parking is built, but councilmembers varied widely in their support for that. They asked that any study evaluating the potential number of underground spots that could be built also come with the financial context of what it would take to do so.
“With the trepidation that came out of our meetings last fall it seems logical that we would run a study,” Everson said. “Otherwise you might end up designing this project over and over and spending fees over and over.”
Council gave a collective thumbs-up to a preliminary search for funding mechanisms for the development, including partnering in the private sector. However, they learned toward that partner being solely involved on the investment end, not on the design or development end.
“It’s not a particularly good idea to mix the architect and the developer,” said councilmember Ann Mullins. “We’ve been talking about a community-driven product. ...You don’t want to start out with a compromise and giving up what the community has requested.”
Moving forward, staff will update council on the Lumberyard affordable housing program through informational memos or work sessions when decisions are needed, such as making the selection from the architecture and engineering proposal call-out.