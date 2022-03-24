Patrons of the Wheeler Opera House no longer are required to wear masks inside the facility during shows.
The Aspen City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to “expire” the requirement. The use of masks will still be recommended and encouraged inside the Wheeler. Patrons also still need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of visiting the opera house.
As COVID-19 cases have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, staff and the Wheeler advisory board felt the vaccination and test protocols alone were sufficient to protect staff, artists and patrons, according to a memorandum from Lisa Rigsby Peterson, the facility’s executive director.
“The recommendation from the staff and the Wheeler advisory board is to lift the mask requirement and make it mask-optional and recommended inside the facility,” City Manager Sara Ott told the council. “This is our only facility in the city’s ownership that has any restrictions left.”
The mask recommendation will expire April 15, which is when the requirement was originally set to expire. Council members agreed that given the drop in cases and mask restrictions in other facilities, the time had come to drop the requirement at the Wheeler as well.
Councilman John Doyle pointed out that it’s getting harder and harder to ask people to put a mask on and keep it on throughout an entire show, especially when most people remove their masks after the first half hour anyway.
Councilman Skippy Mesirow agreed, adding that COVID has become endemic and will remain part of life from now on.
“It’s time,” he said. “I was very supportive of all the restrictions when we put them in. They were necessary to protect our health care system and ourselves when we didn’t know what was going on.”
Now, Mesirow said, it’s time to go about our lives and find a new equilibrium, and removing the Wheeler’s mask requirement is a step in that direction.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards spoke briefly on Tuesday about her decision to continue wearing a mask in public despite the drop in restrictions. She also supported removal of the Wheeler’s mask requirement and gave a nod to high vaccination rates.
“I do work in a supermarket so I’m really exposed kind of consistently, and I don’t want to be spreading it,” Richards said. “I just want to put out there that COVID is still damaging people’s lives. COVID is still a potential to be concerned with, so really think carefully and pay attention if you have a cold and see what it really is because it’s still going around.”
Mayor Torre agreed and reminded the public that free COVID testing options are still available in Aspen, including at the testing site near the Armory building (formerly Aspen City Hall). He also supported the measure to remove the Wheeler’s mask requirement.
The mask recommendation went into effect immediately following the council’s vote on Tuesday and is set to expire on April 15, unless the council votes to terminate it sooner.