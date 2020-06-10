Emotions ran high at Tuesday’s Aspen City Council meeting when the discussion turned toward compliance — or the lack thereof — in town with the current public health order related to COVID-19.
Councilmember Rachel Richards was the first to bring up the concerns, referencing articles in both daily newspapers that highlighted bars being open, something explicitly not permitted under the health order.
“I found the story in the newspapers highly disconcerting and frankly questioning whether the financial assistance is all going to be for naught because we’ll have a second shutdown,” she said, acknowledging the roughly $6 million in city stimulus funding the council approved in April. “I am taking some heart that the county has approved the budget for additional contact tracers and consumer protection personnel, but I think the city needs to hire and back that up and augment that force immediately.”
That sentiment was echoed by nearly all of Richards’ fellow councilmembers. Aspen Mayor Torre pushed for a vote that would authorize city staff to pursue options to hire a paid “street team” of sorts that could serve in an observational and reporting role.
The emphasis would first be on education, a tactic Pitkin County has so far pursued, as well — though a cease-and-desist order was issued to Scarlett’s and Bootsy Bellows proprietor Andrew Sandler on June 3.
That seemed to be news to some councilmembers, however, since no media advisory was released about the order, though the Aspen Timesreported the update Friday.
“The chaos at Scarlett’s was over two weeks ago, and we have not seen any punishment, any letter of action, anything,” Richards said before Aspen City Manager Sara Ott clarified that a cease-and-desist order had been issued by Pitkin County last Wednesday.
“The purpose of taking action is so others don’t follow the bad example; they understand there’s consequences to the bad example,” Richards replied. “I’ve gotten an email that Scarlett’s was open this past weekend; that it was packed; that they had at least 150 people up there. Whatever cease-and-desist order they got [Wednesday] it didn’t have much impact this weekend.”
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein shared Richards’ frustrations when describing his fears and condemnation of what he called “outliers” not complying with the larger community COVID-19 suppression efforts.
“I was outraged by the incident at Scarlett’s,” he said. “I don’t know the importance of grandstanding and making a big deal out of Scarlett’s, but perhaps that is something that should be publicized to show people in the community that we are serious about it. I think too much is at stake; too many people have sacrificed to let one or two outliers ruin it for everybody. I don’t know how draconian we want to get as a city, but it’s so important that our town be able to economically survive.”
To that end, Torre advocated to have measures in place by the weekend to ensure stronger compliance in town, whether that be through hiring the aforementioned street team or to more thoroughly utilize resources from the county or Aspen Police Department while city staff undergoes the necessary protocols to create a foundation for further hiring.
Ott pushed back on that request, however, maintaining that such an effort would take more time than the 72 hours — or even week — between council’s Tuesday evening discussion and the requested timeline for action.
“I’m very uncomfortable trying to throw this together; I think it has large implications for our businesses and for the staff to fulfill the role that you’re asking, that we get it right,” she said. “I respectfully ask that we do it right, and I don’t appreciate the continued pressure to try to do it in 72 hours, or you’re telling me a week, to put a plan together to add a whole new portion and program together.”
Ott pointed out that Tuesday was the first time councilmembers had discussed compliance or enforcement on the record, and she felt she was being asked to answer nuanced policy questions “on the fly.”
Torre sympathized.
“I am respectful of your request for process; for me, I’m asking for answers that can come to fruition this week. I’m just wondering if there’s other opportunities and avenues that can be deployed this week,” he said.
No matter what happens with future compliance efforts at the city level, however, councilmember Skippy Mesirow reflected others’ earlier comments about the importance of an emphasis on education and community engagement first, enforcement second.
“We want these individuals to feel like ambassadors, not like hall monitors,” he said. “We want people to be attracted to these individuals as a resource, as a guide, not to scatter when the light turns on.”
Pitkin County commissioners also addressed the compliance question earlier in the day Tuesday.
“We’re getting staff hired, and that is going to take a little bit of time for us to pull together,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said later Tuesday evening. “We are hiring a dozen staff, and we think that’s going to give us a good model for compliance as well as contact tracing.”
And while the cease-and-desist order issued last week served mostly in a warning capacity, state statute grants real authority for enforcement, he continued — including up to a $5,000 fine or 18 months in jail.
“The discussion with the continued violations goes to enforcement actions through our attorney’s office. One of the challenges is there is some due process that you have to engage in, so it’s not that you necessarily shut down a business on the spot or an activity on the spot, but there are consequences,” he said. “Continued violations then, just like you’ve seen in other parts of the state, can bring into question the ability of the operator to continue operating.”
In his address to commissioners Tuesday afternoon, Peacock highlighted the real need for the contact tracing and consumer protection staff recently authorized: four new positive cases associated with the El Jebel City Market have created case investigations across Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties that have so far identified more than 50 contacts — all of whom are now quarantined and being monitored for symptoms by contact tracers.
“Once we had the testing identify the positive and had that person isolated, we actually have identified 17 individuals from our one case who were considered to have had contact that would put them at risk of infection,” he said of the Pitkin County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in that cluster. Obviously, if you have more cases, that level of complexity increases.”