Aspen City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on second reading on Tuesday that formalizes a new grants steering committee, which will act as a liaison between the city council, city staff and the community — and will largely consist of community volunteers.
The council approved the ordinance on first reading on Jan. 10, and Tuesday’s vote formalized the role of the committee. The council directed city staff to create the committee on June 1 and said it should consist of resident volunteers that would act as a liaison between the council, city staff and the community.
“The grants program has undergone a significant amount of change in the last two cycles, to better align the program with industry best practices as recommended by a third-party consultant, Point b(e) Strategies,” Senior Strategy Consultant John Barker said in an email. “In recognition of the heavy workload required to implement these changes, council directed staff to fill some of the steering committee positions during this period of major change.”
The committee is currently made up of city staff members and two community volunteers, although following adoption of the ordinance, staff plans to transition off the board and community members will replace them in a staggered process. Barker said that the city prides itself on recently having increased community participation in the grants process with the creation of a dedicated volunteer review committee of five for each grant program — Arts & Culture, Community Non-Profit, Health & Human Services — along with the grant steering committee.
“The addition of more volunteers to the grant review process will help ensure a more equitable and transparent review process for all applicants,” he said.
Specifically, the committee will work to ensure that council direction is implemented in the most efficient, fair and consistent manner possible, according to a memorandum from city staff. Committee members will work with city staff to implement policy changes that align with council goals, as well as make funding recommendations and set strategic priorities with the city council. Further, the steering committee will, as necessary, create and appoint additional advisory committees of qualified community members to review individual grant applications and advise the steering committee on the merits of each.
Council members were widely supportive of the ordinance. Councilman Skippy Mesirow said that through this process, the city has become more responsive to community needs, which he is glad to see.
“Grants are one of the things that as a community, we are extremely lucky to be able to do. Most communities don’t get to do this,” he said. “And we get to do it across the spectrum to support nonprofits and organizations — everything from food banks to artists.”
Members of the public can apply now to join the steering committee at aspen.gov in the “form center.” More information about the committee is also available on the city’s grants website.