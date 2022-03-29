The city of Aspen will be providing more updates on the residential development moratorium in the coming weeks, following an Aspen City Council work session on Monday where council members supported staff’s efforts to move forward with policy changes and public outreach.
At the work session, the council was asked to give direction on ideas to present to the public during a new round of engagement activities to take place mid-April, and on possible paths forward on policy around residential demolition. According to a memorandum from Principal Long-Range Planner Ben Anderson and Community Development Director Phillip Supino, the city is working to align the pace and scale of residential development with the current Growth Management Quota System.
“When you look at it, most of the new construction is demolition, remodel, construction — and none of that is subject to any form of GMQS. It’s like closing the barn door while there’s a side door that’s wide open for letting the horses out,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said. “So I think it is time to look at this. I really appreciate the time that you put into this; the public outreach and then looking at our code has really shown where the fatal flaws are now, what has become the fatal flaw.”
Making improvements to how the land-use code addresses the demolition of single-family and duplex residences could be one of the most impactful changes to Aspen’s regulations under the moratorium, Anderson and Supino wrote in the memo.
The basic idea would be to utilize the existing GMQS allotment system and process for receiving an allotment and apply that to projects that are formally triggering “demolition” as defined by the land-use code, according to the memo. In short, if a project was triggering demolition — either in a significant remodel or in a full scrape-and-replace scenario — the project would need a land-use application and a review with the planning and zoning commission or the historic preservation commission (depending on its location) under a set of review criteria to receive a development allotment.
Council members supported the general direction of staff’s efforts and also gave feedback on more specific policy areas, such as creating a fixed number of demolition projects that could occur in a given year. Councilman Skippy Mesirow asked to see some more of staff’s work and asked staff to be mindful of the community’s involvement and keeping certain housing affordable.
As for the community outreach, Anderson said that hundreds of newsletters and ads have been sent out, and the city and its consultant team have spent more than 36 hours with focus groups and in interviews with residents. Aspen Community Voice, the platform that the city uses to involve the community in ongoing projects like the moratorium, has also gathered hundreds of responses from community members. The city has also held numerous pop-up events in the pedestrian mall since February and has been posting updates on Twitter and other social media platforms.
“It was striking to me that we’ve held 30 very formal, deliberate engagement efforts — some of them one-on-one interviews,” Anderson said. “I think that if you haven’t been somehow contacted by advertising for these events or the public outreach efforts, I think you haven’t been looking. Because we’ve been pretty thorough in our coverage across different platforms.”
In addition to those who have said they haven’t heard anything from the city about outreach efforts, Supino said he has heard from residents who don’t understand the relationship between these issues and their livelihoods, and suggested that the city could try to spread more community education.
“I heard numerous comments from people who said that they felt disconnected from these issues,” he said. “A question that I have, which I don’t have a great answer to but I think is important for understanding and putting into context the work that we’re going to be doing for the next five weeks, is whether we’ve reached a point in the community with respect to that delta between the new residents we have in town who either don’t have the information or don’t feel the connection to these topics, and whether we’ve reached a point where some more community education is necessary.”
Staff also said that the one group they have not heard much from but wish they had more opportunities to reach is families. The city has tried to reach a broad variety of people but will try to reach more families during the next round of outreach.
The city is also working on policy changes and public outreach for short-term rentals, but those topics will be covered in separate work sessions and community engagement initiatives.
The next round of public engagement will take place in mid-April, once the city has settled on a policy direction and before specific code amendments are presented to the council.
Staff said the best place for community members to find more information is at aspencommunityvoice.com.