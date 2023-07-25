Aspen City Council scratched the surface of their questions about the Lumberyard affordable housing project during a four-hour work session on Monday.
The meeting allowed the council the flexibility to discuss multiple aspects of the Lumberyard project, not just pieces related to Ordinance 10. The planned development ordinance public hearing was continued in June after two lengthy presentations from city staff and design team members. Ordinance 10 will approve the project’s legal framework, and the project will then be ready for potential partners.
The Lumberyard project will add three buildings and 277 deed-restricted units to Aspen’s affordable housing stock, as well as 435 on-site parking spaces. The buildings will be four stories high and will include a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom units for a total of 467 bedrooms.
Buildings 1 and 2 are anticipated to hold rental units, and Building 3 also may be rentals but is anticipated to offer ownership units to APCHA-qualified tenants. There also will be eight elevators across the three buildings, and each building will have solar panels on the roofs, which will offset energy use by up to 75%.
On Monday, council members discussed the planned development process and Ordinance 10, as well as project design, transportation and financing. The council asked questions and provided feedback to city staff.
Ben Anderson, deputy director of community development for the city, answered questions left over from June’s meeting about the flexibility that Ordinance 10 would leave the council to make amendments to it, should it pass. Under city code, the council could authorize changes anytime immediately after approving the entitlements but before beginning the building permit process, during the project phasing or after construction has begun.
“So the amendment process can happen really at any moment following the approval of the planned development,” Anderson said.
Like Ordinance 10, the Lumberyard project itself was designed to allow for flexibility in the details. Consultants from Cushing Terrell, the architecture firm that designed the project, walked the council through design aspects, including the proposed traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 82 and the entrance to the Lumberyard as well as proposed parking garages.
Randy Rhoads, executive director of affordable housing at Cushing Terrell, said the traffic signal location was chosen to make the intersection as safe as possible. He also explained the garage entrances to the subgrade parking areas — which will account for half of the project’s total parking spaces — will be located along the rears and sides of the three buildings to align with existing grades at the street level and to keep the entrances away from main pedestrian routes.
Mayor Torre and Councilman Bill Guth said they saw issues with the location of the parking garage entrances and that they were interested in seeing improvements.
“From my perspective, I look at this and I see it as a challenge to the design,” Torre said. “As I said last time, the fact that people have to come in and then drive the perimeter of this… and there’s two-way traffic going around the entire perimeter of these two buildings, I just — I would look for better.”
Torre also voiced concerns about the solar panels and said he would be interested in removing them to reduce the height of the buildings. Doing so could alter the project’s 75% on-site solar generation, City Manager Sara Ott said, although it is up to the council to have that discussion.
Project Transportation Engineer Charles Alexander also explained why a traffic signal was chosen at the intersection at the project entrance, and said that alternatives such as a roundabout and a subgrade interchange ramp were explored but were not ideal for various reasons. A signal will better suit the traffic volume, desires and abilities of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, and the nature of the highway, he said.
Council members said they were not interested in having a larger discussion about the traffic signal although they had concerns about installing it.
“I have so much indigestion over adding another stoplight in that congested area,” Guth said.
Torre agreed, and added that he was concerned about what conditions would change years down the road that might warrant a conversation with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The council will continue its work session at a future meeting. The public hearing on Ordinance 10, which had been scheduled for Aug. 8, also will continue further in the future.