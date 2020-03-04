The myriad microtransit options subsidized by the city of Aspen will continue “as is” for the time being.
City transportation staff checked in with city council on the use of dockless scooters, the Downtowner ride-hailing electric fleet, and the We-cycle bikeshare program during a work session last night. Council does not have the appetite to introduce scooters in town, but voiced support for the other two alternative transportation systems, meant to reduce vehicular trips within town.
Last June council enacted a moratorium banning dockless scooter companies from setting up shop in Aspen for six months. Since the ban, the city has conducted extensive outreach showing that the public is not in favor of the presence of scooters around town. The devices are electric powered and can be checked out via an app, and do not need to be located at any central docking station. Other cities around the country have experienced conflicts with the devices being left in the right of way and safety issues with the scooter traffic intermixed with pedestrians and automobiles.
Of 319 responses to in-person and online surveys, 53 percent indicated that dockless mobility options should not be introduced in Aspen.
Four members of Council agreed with public feedback. Councilmember Ward Hauenstein pushed for an outright ban on dockless scooters, while Mayor Torre directed staff to continue the moratorium while exploring what it would look like to have some sort of dockless program incorporated in the other alternative transportation partnership programs with which the city is involved.
Council did not support the use of staff time to develop a series of regulatory measures that would allow a private company to use the public right of way for scooter rentals. Councilmember Skippy Mesirow was the lone supporter of lifting the moratorium, saying it was his method of choice when traveling around Denver. He said the private influx of greener transportation methods matches the city’s environmental goals.
“If our goal is to reduce congestion, CO2, etcetera and we know that we don’t have the magic bullet, to me this feels like an opportunity to allow that experiment to take place free of public investment,” Mesirow said. “Then we can narrow and refine rather than putting the onus of time, money, and expertise on us.”
The public and council are more open to dockless e-bikes than scooters. Council said they felt more comfortable with the program being woven into the existing We-cycle services, a city-subsidized bicycle ride share program that currently consists of manual-pedal bikes that need to be docked and checked out from specific stations.
City Engineer Trish Aragon said that there are members of the public who have been requesting the addition of e-bikes to the fleet, in order to get to locations that are uphill of downtown such as the hospital and the Aspen School District Campus.
“We did hear from the community that We-cycle is a trusted partner and that e-bikes are needed in certain situations” Aragon said.
We-cycle Co-Founder and Executive Director Mirte Mallory emphasized that if the city was interested in supporting We-cycle’s expansion into e-bikes of any kind, it would be strictly as part of the city’s alternative transportation offerings, and not compete with bike shops that went the devices out for recreation such as trips to the Maroon Bells.
“We would be 100 percent committed to serving as a transit service and not providing any recreational service,” Mallory said.
She said that there could be time limits or financial disincentives for those using the bikes for anything but quick, nearby trips. Council directed staff to work with We-cycle to explore ways to bring docked or dockless e-bikes to the public through the rideshare program.
Council was also asked to consider the future of the Downtowner service in Aspen. A fleet of electric GEM open air vehicles and Chevy Bolts make up the ride-hailing service. The downtowner app allows people to request a ride within a downtown boundary on demand.
The program, brought to town as a pilot program in 2016, has grown from 20,000 passengers in the first year to nearly 79,000 in 2019. Seventeen thousand riders responding to an in-app questionnaire said they otherwise would have driven their car into town.
Director of transportation John Krueger called the Downtowner successful, and said it complements, rather than duplicates, other mass transit options.
“I thought Downtowner would cannibalize other services,” he said. But there has not been a drop off in ridership on shuttles from the parking garage to the gondola, or the crosstown shuttle, despite the increased Downtowner ridership.
Staff told council they are “struggling a bit” when deciding how to move forward with the program. Riders overwhelmingly respond that they would like to see an expanded service range north, to neighborhoods like Hunter Creek and Centennial, and west to the Aspen Institute. But the city has been wary of undermining private business like High Mountain Taxi that may serve these areas.
Krueger said the lodging industry is supportive of the service, and that hotel concierge use it frequently to help guests get around town. He said the app is used most frequently during the dinnertime hours to get people to restaurants and bars.
When compared to cost-per-passenger of other public transportation routes that the city oversees such as dial-a-ride, the Downtowner is a better bargain, so his team has looked at the potential for the Downtowners to supplement or replace coverage in those situations.
Council asked for more data before making any changes to the service boundaries or adding to the fleet. Mesirow said, if people are using the Downtowner vehicles when they otherwise would have walked or cycled somewhere, then it is not necessarily achieving the goal of reducing the amount of cars driving in the Aspen core.
The council asked to focus the goal of the service specifically on reducing vehicular traffic in town.
“It does add traffic congestion, but decreases parking congestion,” said councilmember Ward Hauenstein. “I am really interested in decreasing traffic congestion.”
Councilmember Rachel Richards said she approved of expanded service and expanded boundaries theoretically, but did not want to give direction to do so without seeing a specific budget of what it would cost. She pointed out that other suggested transportation initiatives, such as later bus hours in the off-season and a direct-to-Highlands bus in the summer, add up to a nearly $1 million increase were they all to get the green light.
The first 30 minutes of the We-cycle bike share rental is free, and the Downtowner service is also free. The city subsidizes the free bike rentals and pays the Downtowner drivers. But Krueger said that many of the microtransit options are available as incentives to change the public’s behavior and rely less on automobiles.
“Transit and microtransit are not all about the dollars and cents and the metrics,” Krueger said. “It’s ‘what do we want to do for the community?’”