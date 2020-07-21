A majority of Aspen City Council said Monday they would support an emergency ordinance requiring face covers be worn at all times, inside and outdoors, within the city.
The council will decide during a special meeting called for July 27 on where the boundary of that requirement would be and how long the ordinance would remain in place. An online survey is available now for the public to weigh in and see the three suggested mandatory mask zones. Diners in restaurants or outdoor seating would not be required to wear face coverings.
The public survey opened on Friday, and as of Monday, the website had nearly 3,000 visitors. Eight hundred people filled out the survey, which requires registration with the city’s community voice webpage.
The discussion forum is made up of those who call the potential mandate an infringement on uncited constitutional rights and say there is little science to back the effectiveness of mask wearing. The information page associated with the survey provides links to research papers showing that face coverings reduce the transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
In his support for creating a mandatory mask zone, Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said the city will need to include messaging focused on the purpose of the requirement.
“The most important thing is that it’s a public safety issue, not a political statement,” he said.
And, while he expressed appreciation to those citizens who have filled out the survey thus far, he said his decision for supporting the ordinance will not be based on representative democracy.
“We were elected to lead and it’s our responsibility to do what we think is best. What the numbers are should not dictate what our direction is,” Hauenstein said. “I do appreciate the survey and the results but the most important thing to me is that we have protection of public health.”
Currently 71% of respondents indicated they support a mandatory face covering zone in Aspen. The survey remains live through the end of this week, and updated data will be presented to councilmembers at their special meeting.
About one-quarter of participants remarked that it would be appropriate for the mandatory mask zone to include the entire city limits. Councilmember Rachel Richards said that including Aspen as a whole in the ordinance would cut down on confusion and make it easier for law enforcement to respond to mask-related complaints.
“I just want the simplest… the larger boundaries make the most sense,” she said.
Richards singled out tourists and visitors as those who are threatening public safety in their lackadaisical adherence to current mask requirements.
“I’ve heard from a great many residents of their fear of coming into their own town and that is just unacceptable,” Richards said.
She said she valued the vacation money that visitors are spending locally, but not at the expense of public health.
“Sickening our community and disregarding our health rules is not one of the amenities you can buy,” Richards said.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said he would not have brought up the idea of the mandatory mask zone, because he is not convinced that masks are a benefit when maintaining distance outdoors. He said he would support the rule though, because of its ancillary benefits.
“It improves the feeling of safety,” Mesirow said. “Seeing the mask and the shared commitment to it in the shared public space will have a positive effect.”
Councilmember Ann Mullins said that she has been pushing for the ordinance to be written since COVID-19 numbers have risen, particularly in communities that greatly relaxed their public health requirements.
“It’s not like we don’t know what’s happening, we can see it across the country,” Mullins said.
She said at first look, she prefers the Zone 2 option, with borders on Aspen Street to the west and Original Street to the east. Mullins also said she would support any zone the council lands on, which ranges from the downtown core only to the full perimeter of town from the Highway 82 roundabout to the east side of town heading out toward Independence Pass.
“I’ll be interested in seeing the final survey numbers and if you can summarize any trends,” she told staff.
Mayor Torre followed suit, saying he would support the required mask zone, but has not yet come to a conclusion as to what the boundaries should be.
“I just can’t decide about what scope this should take,” he said.
And while Torre acknowledged that research can be found both in support of face coverings and against them, he believes it is necessary at this time for public health.
“I truly believe that outside of avoiding other people, it’s one of the few things you can do that can have an impact on transmission whether to or from you.”
During the first reading of the proposed ordinance on July 27, the council will revisit the preferred zone that masks would be required at all times, as well as discuss if the ordinance should stay in place through Labor Day, the end of the autumn tourism season, or for the remainder of 2020.