In a joint meeting on Tuesday, the Aspen City Council and Pitkin Board of County Commissioners updated each other on various projects that are in the works and discussed how they can continue to work together to better serve the community.
The county updated the city on its recent goal-setting retreat, where the BOCC identified a series of areas to prioritize in the coming years. The areas of focus include jail and criminal justice system planning, airport redevelopment, child care, climate action planning implementation, growth management and affordable housing.
In a discussion about the airport, the county updated the city on its airport redevelopment plans and search for a new fixed-base operator. Peacock said the county is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration to revise the airport layout plan, which includes a design plan for the terminal.
“It seems like everyone in the community agrees that it’s time to modernize that facility,” he said.
Mayor Torre said he had confidence that the county would do what was best for the community and in line with public desires with regard to both the redevelopment and the FBO search.
“I think the airport is one of those great examples of where people want better without bigger,” he said. “I don’t think many people are asking for a ton more air service or bigger air service, we just want it better.”
The county also updated the council on its work to increase child care opportunities, including a staff support stipend similar to the hiring bonuses and rewards that the city’s Kids First department offers its teachers and employees.
The stipend contributes $6,000 a year in $1,500 quarterly payments to full-time employees, and the first 89 checks were distributed in February. Peacock said the county also is working to establish relationships with child care providers to better understand the needs and how the county can play a role.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she was glad to see the county getting involved in child care, an area that the city has identified as one of its top goals as well.
“I can simply say it is a pleasure and welcome to see the county’s support and participation in this major community issue,” she said.
City staff also provided an update on the recently-adopted Ordinance 4, which establishes an organics waste diversion program. The ordinance mandates the return of organic resources back to the community and the local environment, promoting a zero-waste culture and more circular economy, according to a memo. It includes methods for businesses and restaurants to begin or improve their composting practices instead of directing organic waste to the landfill.
Commissioners praised the city on the adoption of the ordinance, saying now is the right time to be doing such things.
Torre said that he thought organic waste was an area that the city and county could collaborate on. Commissioner Francie Jacober noted that the next area related to the landfill that the city and county should work together on is construction waste and debris.
The council will have a discussion on May 15 about the New Castle Creek Bridge Project and the Entrance to Aspen, and Torre invited commissioners to provide comments. The council also will have its own goal-setting retreat on May 22, after the two new council members are sworn in next week.
At their future joint sessions, the city and county hope to discuss housing and growth management, water rights and usage, and other items. The sessions are held on a regular basis throughout the year.