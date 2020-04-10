The Aspen City Council on Thursday raised its initial stimulus package by $1 million during first reading of an ordinance creating funding sources to help locals hurt by the economic effects of the coronavirus.
Now totaling $6 million, money from the proposed package will go toward rent assistance, incident management resources, and food and childcare support. Second reading is set for a meeting on Tuesday.
Additionally, councilmembers showed support for a resolution that maps out the guidelines for spending the recovery funds to meet the council’s goals.
“This is going to be the guiding document for directing the city manager,” Mayor Torre said.
The money will be disbursed toward different concentration areas. The first is to help with shelter, health care, food and transportation.
` “These are really base needs,” Torre said.
Other funding categories include support for mental health services, COVID-19 testing, small business assistance and strengthening public information campaigns.
“I do think communication is a benchmark that we need to be stating for ourselves,” said Councilmember Skippy Mesirow.
The council spent an hour in executive session before the public portion of Thursday’s special meeting began. They then discussed the objectives and dollar amount for another 2.5 hours, adding to the 5.5 hours of discussion they gave the proposal on Monday evening.
Councilmembers debated the avenues for disbursing the funds, choosing the already-established avenues of the Pitkin County’s health and human services COVID-19 relief fund and also an Aspen Community Foundation fund that helps residents throughout the entire Roaring Fork Valley.
“We all want to serve workers of Aspen who do not live in Aspen,” Mesirow said.
While the city’s 2020 general fund is expected to take a hard hit due to the town’s economic shutdown, the city plans to borrow from dedicated funds such as Kids First, Housing Development and Wheeler Opera House, and repay them over time.
A provision in the measure allows City Manager Sara Ott to have some discretion when allocating what portions of the funds go toward which objectives. It’s possible there may be some reimbursements coming from the federal stimulus package that would allow the city to concentrate financial assistance in areas that are not being supported by other programs.
“We are going to know in a month if some of this is going to flow back,” Torre said.
The council has scheduled second reading of the ordinance allocating the funding, and the resolution outlining the goals of the package, for Tuesday.