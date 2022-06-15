The Aspen City Council adopted two ordinances on first reading at their Tuesday meeting which, if passed on second reading, will regulate residential development activity.
Ordinances 13 and 14 are the result of months of discussion with city officials, members of the public and stakeholders throughout the moratorium on residential development that was enacted by Ordinance 6. Although related, the two ordinances address different areas of the city’s land use code and do not cover short-term rentals.
Ordinance 13 contains the majority of the proposed changes to the land use code and addresses demolition, affordable housing mitigation, an affordable housing review process and other development opportunities where single-family and duplex homes are concerned.
Ordinance 14 applies only to an affordable housing fee-in-lieu that is directed by the land use code to occur on an annual basis, according to a memorandum from Principal Long Range Planner Ben Anderson. The council was asked to discuss and approve both ordinances on first reading.
“There is definitely some connection between the two topics but they are independent ordinances,” Anderson said. “They need to be considered separately.”
The 4-0 vote — Councilman Skippy Mesirow was absent and did not vote — sends the proposals to second reading and a public hearing. Mayor Torre did not take public comment during discussion of the ordinances, but comments were allowed at the beginning of the meeting. Bill Guth, a member of the local real estate community, was the sole community member to speak up.
He asked the council to reflect on the consequences that may occur, should the ordinances be passed.
“I would like you all to be aware, and make sure that you are aware, of all of the items that staff has put into those new ordinances that don’t seem to have anything to do with the original reason for the moratorium,” Guth said. “It seems like this has been an open invitation for staff to craft all sorts of legislation and throw all sorts of things into the bucket that many of you may not even understand.”
Guth said that some of the fine details of the ordinances related to policy direction covering things such as windows and doors will cost a lot of money and have consequences for development projects.
Ordinance 13 covers several complex pieces of the land use code, and Anderson asked the council to provide direction on four topics that staff hopes to iron out: the demolition allotment process, residential demolition and redevelopment standards, affordable housing mitigation and an administrative affordable housing review process.
The council previously supported six allotments per year for residential demolition, which Anderson said would be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis once the moratorium sunsets on Aug. 8. Ordinance 13 would replace Ordinance 24 — an affordable housing mitigation ordinance that the council tabled late last year — such as eliminating the exemption for existing floor area and including basements and garages as part of the mitigation calculation.
Councilman John Doyle said he supported this piece because new, modern garages seem to be changing in Aspen — they include plumbing and more storage than they did before.
Council members also supported Ordinance 14, saying it was based on reality and created a system the current market can handle.
“I think that for years, mitigation and the fee-in-lieu has been way too low,” Councilman Ward Hauenstein said. “The move toward getting it closer to what the actual costs are — if we don’t do this, we’re losing ground. So I’m supportive of this.”
Ordinances 13 and 14 will return to the council table for second reading on June 28 along with Ordinance 9, which covers STRs and was passed by the council on first reading on May 24. All three ordinances will have a public hearing, and members of the public are encouraged to speak in person or submit written comments to the council beforehand.
Information about all three ordinances is available on the city’s website for people to review during the two weeks before the meeting.