Soon after the Aspen City Council gets back to business in the New Year, it will meet with the community development staff to assess what tools it has to prod or entice developers into finishing projects in the commercial core.
Council members are feeling the heat from a sizable segment of the community that is angry that one primary developer, Mark Hunt’s M Development, is sitting on so many and so visible of vacant spaces and projects. To a lesser extent, the council is catching hell from a different constituency — often from the development community — that blames a bureaucratic process for delaying approvals and permits.
The council will sit down Jan. 23 to sift through the issues.
“We really need to focus on what we can do to enhance our code within the laws of the state, and with a certain level of reasonableness and understanding that there’s give and take in the development process,” said Aspen Councilwoman Rachel Richards. “But the boarded-up, closed multiple buildings — it’s an embarrassment and it should be an embarrassment to the owners of those buildings.
“I think there needs to be a finding of legal tools that meaningfully say, ‘Get going, get off the pot.’ It’s a tough legal question, finding what are those tools,” Richards continued.
Jimmy Marcus, an Aspen resident in Hunt’s local office, shares council member’s frustration over the delays but views the root cause differently.
“For the most part, we’ve just been waiting for permits,” Marcus said.
Nobody is more eager than a development company and landlord of leasable commercial space to get a project completed, Marcus said. He feels the city is speaking from both sides of its mouth when it creates a process with a lengthy review on the one hand and complains about stalled projects on the other, he said.
Several highly visible projects under the Hunt ownership umbrella have been slow to progress or appear dead in the water, at least to a casual observer. Tops among them are the Main Street Bakery at the west entrance to the downtown core, the former Bidwell Building in the town center at East Cooper Avenue and Original, and the Buckhorn Arms building at the east end of the commercial core.
Marcus said all those projects and others are in various stages of review.
Main Street Bakery was a favorite gathering spot that has sat vacant for years after acquisition by one of Hunt’s entities. Marcus said the project finally received a building permit this week and construction will begin soon after the New Year. Aspen Chief Building Official Bonnie Muhigirwa confirmed the redevelopment permit was issued.
The Bidwell Building had a building permit issued Dec. 7, 2020, but construction has stalled while revisions get reviewed. That leaves a gaping hole with construction fencing in the middle of town.
“The permit has been granted an extension which will expire April 16, 2023, if work does not recommence or another extension is not requested and granted,” Muhigirwa wrote in an email.
Marcus said changes were made in the design of the new building and approvals were finally acquired from city staff and the Historic Preservation Commission in the fall.
“It took a year to do something that probably didn’t need to take that much time,” he said.
The building permit is under review and the development team has responded to the first round of comments from city staff, according to Marcus. Everyone from the owner to the contractor to the tenants are eager for work to get underway and completed, he said.
“We know the community is tired of looking at a hole at such an important corner in town,” Marcus said.
The permit for the Buckhorn Arms building is also under review after an amended design was approved by city staff.
Numerous other projects in Hunt’s empire are also gearing up for construction, according to Marcus.
“The community is going to see a huge amount of progress in the next few months,” Marcus said.
While that will be welcome news, the bigger question is, is there something broken in the system and what can be done to fix it?
Once a development proposal is approved, the approval has a three-year vesting period per state statute. The city council can grant longer vesting of the approvals if it so desires. Once approvals are in hand, a developer can apply for a building permit. When the permit is issued, the entity has 180 days to call in for an inspection. The inspections must be sought every 180 days thereafter to keep a permit active.
“They need to be making meaningful progress. It doesn’t need to be a ton of progress, but something new,” Muhigirwa said.
If a project stalls, the developer can seek a hardship extension to keep a permit active. The reasons can range from economic difficulty to design changes.
The city typically collects a bond from developers solely for the purpose of making sure any public amenities such as sidewalks or curb and gutter get completed.
“If someone’s not going to finish their construction project, we want to make sure that [the] storm water system in that neighborhood is still intact, so we’re going to bond so that work gets done,” said Phillip Supino, city community development director.
The city doesn’t require a developer to post a bond to guarantee that work is completed on the private property.
Aspen Mayor Torre said he wants to focus on collaborative solutions to ensuring projects move along and avoid finger pointing. He thinks there are ways to speed the review process and also encourage developers to stick to the plans that get approved in the first round and avoid changes.
“From my point of view, our real interest is in having timely projects come through and get completed,” he said. “We just happen to be in a state right now where there’s development going on downtown — about a dozen places or so — that have had some stalls in their process.”
Torre and Richards proposed the discussion with the community development department on the issue. Torre said he heard concerns about the impact on residents, such as the loss of local-serving businesses in the places that are shuttered; the impacts on neighboring businesses from a chronic vacancy next door; and the appearance of town.
“I would say this is a top-five concern for a lot of community members,” he said. “There’s a desire on both sides to get completion on a lot of these projects, but I think that desire is probably greater on the community side.”
In a work session last fall, Torre said he wants to find incentives to keep projects moving. He reiterated that point this week.
“I’m not looking to be heavy-handed,” he said. “I’m looking for something to incentivize to get to completion, something that works for our community as well as developers.”
Supino said he welcomes the discussion and further direction from the council. He noted that community sentiments have created Aspen’s regulatory process and expectations on development.
“It takes a long time for the city staff to review for compliance to all those different sets of regulations that the community over the course of decades has said they expect development to perform under,” Supino said.
The council is “justifiably” voicing concerns about how stalled projects and vacant commercial spaces are at odds with the city’s broader goals of maintaining a healthy commercial core, nurturing a diverse collection of year-round businesses and sustaining a balanced community that meets the needs and interests of all populations, according to Supino.
“It’s not about what our staff think or feel. It’s right there in black and white: what the community has stated about their desires on how our commercial core functions,” Supino said. “And I think it’s clear there is a lack of alignment between those adopted policies and some of what’s going on in our business sector right now and council has made it very clear they feel that way.”
Richards said she is uncertain the city council will be able to adopt new policies to address the issue before she leaves office later this winter. She isn’t seeking re-election in March, so she has roughly 90 days left in office.
She wants an assessment of where various projects in the commercial core stand and a discussion of what additional tools are available to keep projects moving.
Richards has a couple of proposals to address the issue. The first is altering the parking permit fees that are paid for workers on a commercial-core construction project. If a project finishes on time or early, some of the parking fees could be refunded, she said. If a project is late, there is a parking-fee penalty.
She also wants to see if project approvals can include a timeline that developers must meet. “Can you require different levels of specific performance within a development approval, and can you have incentives and disincentives?” she asked.
While she doesn’t have the answers yet, Richards knows what she wants to avoid. She doesn’t want to see holes and boarded-up buildings used by developers in the future as a bargaining chip to get concessions from the city.
“Right now, our tools are very limited,” she said.