Four days after Ordinance 27 was ruled unenforceable, the Aspen City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to pass a new emergency measure known as Ordinance 6 to replace it.
Ordinance 6 puts into effect a temporary moratorium on certain kinds of new residential development permits until June 8. The new ordinance keeps most of the same regulations in place as December’s Ordinance 27 — with the exception of short-term rentals, which are covered by a separate ordinance — and declares an emergency.
“It was asked, why not do this under normal process? That would’ve been our preference if we thought this work could be done as successfully or as quickly, and I just could not find that,” Councilman Skippy Mesirow said. “But I wouldn’t support it unless I believed that that short-term pain would lead to long-term gain for everybody in our community.”
The council passed Ordinance 6 during a special meeting at noon on Tuesday, during which nearly a dozen members of the public attended either in person or via WebEx to make comments. Most people urged the council to vote against the ordinance, but Jim Pomeroy said he thought the city was right to take a pause and look closely at the regulations.
“This is just the only way that makes sense to do a proper job of looking at what possible changes you might want to make,” he said, adding that he has heard from hundreds of people since December who agree with him.
Bob Bowden and Bill Guth, two members of the local real estate community who began circulating a citizen’s initiative in January to repeal the moratorium, said that they have since collected more than 900 signatures from Aspen voters who are unhappy with it. Guth also spoke to the council on Monday when Ordinance 6 was first considered and urged them to listen to those 900-plus voices.
“I’m asking you to second-guess yourselves. This can be done better,” Bowden told the council. “At the end of the day, I think we can all have open dialogue if you just set the moratorium aside instead of polarizing nearly 1,000 people who are upset about this.”
Other members of the public said they did not feel heard by council members and asked them to apologize for the harm done by not giving earlier notice of Ordinance 27 on Dec. 7. In a ruling on Friday, Judge Anne Norrdin said that it was the city’s failure to give timely notice that was her main reason for granting a preliminary injunction of the measure, but she upheld the council’s authority to make its own legislative decisions based on the city charter.
Attorney Chris Bryan, who represented the Aspen Board of Realtors in the preliminary injunction case, spoke to the council over WebEx on Tuesday and argued that the city seems not to have learned its lesson.
“Part of the reason that judge [ruled] against the city was that you guys didn’t give notice of Ordinance 27 and it wasn’t reasonable or fair,” he said. “Enforcing a new moratorium through less than 48 hours, regardless of whether the noticing was facially compliant with the law, is not reasonable or fair.”
Bryan and others who gave comments said they did not understand why the city felt there was an emergency and asked the council to explain. Mayor Torre said that there are clear changes that need to be made now, and added that the city is already making progress on identifying issues with the land use code and working with the community to draft legislation that will address them.
“For me, what I see is a community that is eroding on many fronts, whether that’s environmental, housing challenges, worker shortages, or just simply the non-compliance with zoning that we have in our community to make sure that residential zones are treated as such, and that people that do live here have a place to actually enjoy and live,” Torre said.
Council members also assured the public that they were listening to and heard everyone’s comments. However, as Mesirow put it, listening doesn’t always mean agreement.
Now that a new moratorium is in place, the city will no longer accept new land use applications seeking a development order or notice of approval, or certain new building permit applications for residential uses, according to the language of Ordinance 6. However, between the judge’s ruling on Friday and the passage of Ordinance 6 on Tuesday, there was nothing to stop people from applying for building permits.
Community Development Director Phillip Supino said on Monday that while some applications for building permits were submitted before Ordinance 6 was put into effect, several were incomplete and therefore he did not have an exact number and likely wouldn’t know for several days.
The city will move forward with its work to regulate residential development and STRs, and staff plans to visit City Council nearly every week stretching into June to update the council on community feedback and developments in the process of drafting ordinances. The city plans to have several ordinances in place by June 8, and each one will require a public hearing before being put into effect.