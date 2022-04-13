Aspen City Council upheld a decision from the Historic Preservation Commission at a regular meeting on Tuesday to move forward with a remodel project at the DeWolf family home.
If approved by the HPC, the historic Victorian home at 233 W. Bleeker St. will be relocated onto a new basement foundation, a setback variation to memorialize its historic features will be installed, as well as a 500-square-foot floor bonus and restorations to historic structures. The HPC voted unanimously on Feb. 23 to approve the project. Before going before the HPC for approval, the council was given the opportunity to request more information or pass the project back to the commission, which staff recommended.
The property includes the two-story Victorian home and a secondary historic structure, which would not be moved or otherwise affected by the project, Historic Preservation Planner Sarah Yoon told the council during a presentation. The main house would be temporarily relocated to an off-site location during the excavation for the new foundation and then returned to its original home. With a 500-square-foot bonus, the proposed square footage of the project is 4,578, including 3,666 in the basement area with 158 feet of exposed wall.
“The land use code measures the proposed basement level only with exposed grade,” Yoon said. “Things that are completely submerged and have no exposed wall don’t count towards your floor area, which is different from your gross floor area, which is the area total.”
While council members did not see any reason to call up the project for approval by the council, they each noted elements of the proposal that left them disappointed. Councilwoman Rachel Richards asked if the HPC would consider the historic gardens adjacent to the property as part of the project, adding that they had special significance to Aspen.
Yoon said that, because the gardens were located on a separate lot, they were sold separately from the house, and the HPC does not have jurisdiction over that lot. Richards recalled the gardens at the Paepcke house, which the then-HPC favored keeping over the structure.
“I’m kind of wondering what is the intersection in our historic preservation code about significant Aspen characters,” Richards said. “It’s interesting to know that it was sold off separately and not kept as part of this estate.”
Councilman John Doyle said he was also disappointed to see the house without the gardens, and that it reminded him of similar projects in town where historic gardens have been replaced by large buildings. Councilman Skippy Mesirow added that, on paper, the project looked successful and he did not see a reason to call it up, although he was also disappointed.
“From a holistic perspective, this is another home that, whether it accounts for [floor area ratio] or not, is increasing to a size and a cost that I think will pretty much render it unuseful to the community,” Mesirow said. “I’m happy to say we’re at least in a moratorium process so that these things do not happen in the future.”
Councilman Ward Hauenstein agreed with his fellow council members, saying that he did not see a reason to hold the project from the HPC, but that he had objections.
“There are a number of things about this that disappoint me,” he said. “To have a setback on the other side of a swimming pool to add another 500 square feet to what is already a very large structure, I don’t see that within the code that I can justify calling it up, but I do object to it.”
The proposal will return to the HPC at an upcoming meeting for final approval.
mwebber@aspendailynews.com, @meganrwebber on Twitter