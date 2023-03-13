The public will have a chance to speak their minds on Tuesday before Aspen City Council decides whether to adopt an ordinance to expand restrictions on single-use plastics.
Ordinance 6 was approved unanimously by the council on Feb. 28, and Tuesday’s second reading will come with a public hearing. If passed, Ordinance 6 will amend the chapter of the municipal code related to waste reduction, and continue Aspen’s 20-cent fee on single-use grocery and carry-out bags.
The fee was adopted in 2011 and the funds are collected monthly by the city for waste reduction projects, according to a city staff memorandum. Following the Colorado General Assembly’s passage of House Bill 21-1162 in 2021, all grocery stores in Colorado must now charge 10 cents per bag and split the funds between the business and the municipality. Aspen will maintain its 20-cent charge, and 16 cents will be remitted to the city while 4 cents wil be kept by the store.
On Feb. 28, council members were supportive of the ordinance and of finding more ways to help the city reach its waste-reduction goals.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein noted that most of the produce found in grocery stores comes in plastic containers. He said he wanted staff to “explore other biodegradable, clear plastic-like containers to put that in, and if we could get Kroger involved in that to do it statewide … that would be wonderful. And I’m very much in favor of this.”
On Jan. 1, 2024, HB21-1162 will require stores to distribute paper bags made from 100% recycled material, and carry-out containers such as styrofoam boxes will be banned. Local governments are prohibited from requiring or banning specific plastic materials until July 1, 2024. At that time, the city will be able to enact more stringent laws on single-use materials.
Council members have directed staff to explore further restrictions, and staff will bring proposals back to them within the year, according to the memo. The city also will conduct outreach and stakeholder engagement to educate businesses about the ordinance.
Tuesday’s regular council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Aspen City Hall. Members of the public will be invited to speak in person or via Zoom.