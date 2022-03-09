At a public hearing Tuesday where no members of the public appeared to make comments, Aspen City Council supported a resolution to confirm the annexation process for Aspen Mini Storage during its regular meeting.
The council voted unanimously to move the resolution to a first reading, which will come to the council table later this month. The Mini Storage property is located on the site of the Lumberyard affordable housing project and was planned for eventual annexation when it was purchased by the city, according to a memorandum from city staff. The council passed a separate resolution on Jan. 25 to initiate the annexation process, and a public hearing was required before the project could continue.
Principal Long-Range Planner Ben Anderson advised the council that the resolution still has a few more steps to go through before the property can officially be annexed under the city, where it currently is technically located on Pitkin County property.
Council members did not have additional comments to make about the resolution at this time, and took a vote immediately after Anderson’s presentation. The first reading of the resolution is scheduled for March 22, and the second reading is currently scheduled for April 12.
The council also voted unanimously to deny an appeal for an exemption from Ordinance 27, the emergency ordinance that put into effect a temporary moratorium on short-term rental permits and new residential development and redevelopment projects.
According to a memorandum from staff, an architect representing the owner of 1212 E. Hopkins Ave. applied on Dec. 15 to demolish and replace the existing home. The application was submitted seven days after Ordinance 27 went into effect, and was thus rejected. Property representatives then submitted a verbal request and a written one for an exemption, both of which were denied.
The appeal was submitted shortly thereafter, and city staff recommended that Council deny it. The redevelopment project is barred by Ordinance 27 because the application was filed during the moratorium period, and city staff say that therefore it does not qualify for an exemption.
A representative of the applicant told the council that the application had first been submitted in the fall, well before the moratorium was enacted, and was waiting on a response from the city when Ordinance 27 was adopted.
“This is not a circumstance of someone rushing or flooding the application just to beat the moratorium,” he said. “He had everything ready to go and wanted to be able to get his certificate up, and the moratorium took that away, which means that all the work needs to be redone.”
Noah Shore, the applicant, also spoke to the council, saying that he and his wife grew up in Aspen and want to be able to move back. They went through the process in all the right ways, he said.
“It was very evident that it wasn't being processed in a timely manner,” he said of the lengthy application process in the fall. “I think that we’re the kinds of people you keep in this community and we’re trying to do it in the right way.”
City staff argued that in order to grant an exemption, the council would need to find that in his decision to deny the appeal, Community Development Director Phillip Supino either denied the applicant due process, exceeded his jurisdiction or abused his discretion. The council would also need to find that there was no evidence to support Supino’s decision.
Council members agreed with staff’s recommendation, although Councilwoman Rachel Richards said it was not an easy decision.
“It is hard to say no to people you know, people who have been neighbors,” she said. “You need to listen to the facts, not the story. I hate to have to put it this way, but it’s not about the people.”
According to the memorandum, preparations for redevelopment began in October 2020. The city of Aspen is currently awaiting a ruling from a Pitkin County District Court judge that could determine that Ordinance 27 was adopted illegally, which would mean the ordinance would no longer be in effect. If that happens, the redevelopment project at 1212 E. Hopkins Ave. would be assessed as any other project and the application could be accepted.