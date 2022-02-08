Aspen City Council on Monday revisited a conversation about providing some relief to Boulder County after the devastation caused by the Marshall Fire.
The idea was brought to the council table two weeks ago by Councilmember Rachel Richards, who said it would be a good idea for the city of Aspen to show a token of neighborliness to the towns of Superior and Louisville, which were impacted by the fire in late December. The city also hopes that community members will join in the donation efforts.
“For members of the public, we’re asking that if you want to join in supporting the community foundation, that you do so,” Mayor Torre said.
On Monday, Angie Sprang, assistant to the city manager of Aspen, informed the council that per a discussion with the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management, the best way for the Aspen community to make a donation is through the Community Foundations Boulder County website.
Sprang added that the link will be passed to local business owners who may be interested in donating and sharing the information. There are also local ongoing efforts to collect goods and services to donate directly to victims of the fire. Boulder County is not accepting items from individuals, but the website provides a link to a list of items that families are asking for and can be donated through community efforts.
The items must be new and will be used to replace household items that families lost in the fires. The list includes items such as cleaning supplies, food, paper products, personal care items, hand tools, linens and more.
Council members fully supported the proposal and asked staff to bring back a resolution at a future meeting that would set the amount of money to be donated by the city. Council members previously suggested $5,000.
“I’m in the ‘keep it simple’ category on most things, and this is one of them,” Richards said. “I think that would be the most direct route and I would support the $5,000 number that Council has been batting around since the last time we spoke.”
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein, who previously suggested donating some sort of public art display instead of funds, also offered his full support and asked for the resolution to come back as quickly as possible.
“I wanted something more permanent than just putting money into a fund, but if that’s what they feel is best, then I support that,” he said.
Torre added that there are community efforts circulating at Big Wrap to coordinate an effort to donate goods to families. Anyone interested in participating can seek out those efforts or donate online at commfound.org. More information about what to donate and how can be found at bouldercounty.org.