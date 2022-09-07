The Aspen City Council voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to support a two-day community concert event in Rio Grande Park next year.
Few details about the concert are solidified at this time, but it would be put on by Belly Up Aspen and include two nights of music — meaning Rio Grande Park would be closed for a minimum of four days. Belly Up originally submitted an application for a special event permit that would allow the concerts to take place on Feb. 24-25, but staff also asked the council to consider moving it to a date near the Fourth of July weekend.
“When the application was first submitted, we were coming out of COVID, and it felt that the community component was really something that this community wanted and we were all kind of looking forward to, and we really carried that philosophy over into the second application,” said Nancy Lesley, director of special events. “But really upon reflection, staff feels that perhaps a summer date would be preferable for a community concert — a free and open community concert — rather than a winter date.”
Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she did not support the event taking place the same weekend as the Fourth of July and encouraged staff to look at a weekend that would be less busy.
“July 4 is already so busy. There’s so much to do — you’re competing with the music festival concert and all sorts of things,” she said. “I would tend to think of a weekend when people don’t already have four different things to go to so they actually can attend this and enjoy it, and a weekend that maybe is a little less chaotic and less full of traffic.”
Councilman Skippy Mesirow also said he would be interested to see what a summer event would look like. Council members agreed on supporting the concerts as an “experiment” and seeing how the community responds.
The council also discussed how the event would fit into the winter season — the proposed dates fall on Presidents Day weekend and a month after the ESPN Winter X Games. Rio Grande Park also is used for snow polo in the winter, and staff wrote in a memorandum that the city expects good snowpack in the park over the weekend in February.
However, council members Ward Hauenstein and John Doyle said they were concerned about heating portions of the park that would be covered by a tent.
“I’m disappointed that we’re talking about another outdoor event that is exclusive, that we’re heating the great outdoors with propane,” Doyle said. “It’s just more business as usual, and it’s not the way we should be going.”
Mayor Torre also said he had concerns about the exclusivity of the event and would like to see some of the proceeds from the concerts go to a charity or benefit of some kind. He also requested that staff cover four days of park fees for the event following approval of the application.
“I think that the success and the community’s acceptance of this will tell us a lot about future endeavors like this,” Torre said. “So I hope you knocked it out of the park, I hope it’s wonderful and I hope our community embraces it, but I have my concerns.”