Aspen City Council was asked at their Tuesday regular meeting to provide feedback on the first draft of an affordable housing strategic plan that the city will use to generate and sustain housing units in the coming years.
The plan was drafted after a series of council retreats that took place last year and focused on the affordable housing needs of the Aspen community and workforce. It is based on several actions that the council has said they would like to take in an effort to achieve their affordable housing goal. Creating a strategic plan is one of those actions, and the city also plans to continue seeking partners and resources to invest in development and maintenance of affordable housing.
“This is an output of your housing retreat,” Assistant City Manager Diane Foster said. “The material that went into this was first and foremost the results of that, and then staff overlaid onto that more detail on some of the implementation items.”
The plan is a 33-page document that includes specific actions the city would like to take in the coming years. These priority actions include replacing expiring deed restrictions with new ones, completing the Lumberyard project, completing Burlingame Phase 3, affordable housing program advancements, developing financial resources for construction, expiring deed restrictions and land banking, incentivizing voluntary downsizing, building partnerships, working with the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority on compliance and policy, development neutral programs and regional collaboration.
Additional development-neutral program elements were listed as a tier three priority, which Mayor Torre and Councilman Skippy Mesirow said they would like to see moved up. It was Mesirow who proposed that the city pursue a development-neutral model — a program that would create affordable housing units without any new development projects — at the council’s housing retreat on Dec. 7.
“I would like to see higher prioritization of development-neutral approaches,” Torre said. “I know that we don’t really have those formulated now. That’s why I would move it up, because it’s going to take some conversation, some pencil and eraser work and the like.”
Mesirow agreed, but added that because the goal will likely not be tackled until 2023, it makes sense to wait.
“When I started reading through the plan and I looked at the priority list, I thought, ‘Well, that’s really low for something that could have a really big impact and we all have alignment on,” he said. “From a public perception standpoint, I think it could stand higher so people understand what we’re aiming for, but in terms of actual deliverables, I think it actually makes sense.”
According to the plan, one of the weaknesses of the city’s approach is that a development-neutral approach on its own cannot solve all of the housing problems. Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she envisioned a two-pronged approach, with a development-neutral model alongside new development. The council ultimately agreed that no one policy can solve the issues on its own.
The council’s goals are largely based on the Aspen Area Community Plan, a document used to guide regional policy decisions. The AACP includes much of the Roaring Fork Valley, and council members recognized the impacts that the entire valley is feeling in terms of loss of affordable housing. Richards said that context should be added to the plan.
Council members supported the actions laid out in the plan, but asked for some additional context on each. Foster and staff will return to council at future meetings with updated plans for the council to review before passing any legislation.