The Aspen City Council was supportive of budget requests to expand the WeCycle bike-share program and improve the downtown parking garage during a work session on Monday.
The parking and transportation departments visited the council on Monday to take their turn in the 2023 budget discussions. Deputy City Engineer Pete Rice presented a supplemental request for $52,600 to expand the WeCycle program to the Burlingame area and $218,500 for capital projects in the transportation department, as well as a $189,100 capital-project request for the parking department.
The WeCycle request was first presented to the council in July, and the expansion of the program into the Burlingame area has been heavily requested, Rice said.
“This money is essentially most of the equipment that’s needed,” he said. “The annual is about $9,000 that’s gonna be absorbed within the current WeCycle budget allocation, so this is a one-time cost.”
Council members were supportive of the request and also voiced support for the program in general. Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she would like to see information about the program’s ridership, and Mayor Torre said he had some concerns about how the city can know for sure how the bikes are being used.
“That’s been one of the big points of concern for me — the difference between this being utilized for bike sharing, not necessarily for transit, but just for recreation and getting about,” Torre said. “We’re just trying to figure out what best methods work for getting more people to utilize it, and utilize it in conjunction with other transit.”
The $218,500 capital requests for transportation will be used for maintenance and assessments at the Rubey Park Transit Center, a bus-stop-improvement plan and a replacement vehicle for the Car To Go fleet. The Car To Go program allows members to share a fleet of city-owned hybrid and electric vehicles, which proponents maintain reduces costs and emissions. The program’s membership has remained steady throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with 239 current members, according to Lynn Rumbaugh, the city’s transportation programs manager. Council members also offered support for the car-sharing program.
“I’m in support of any of these alternative modes,” Torre said.
The council also supported the capital request for maintenance in the parking garage — Rice said it is dated and in need of repairs — which he hopes will be done next year. Torre said he supported the improvements and was also interested in adding more parking spaces.
“As we look as a council and as a community towards less core parking or less automobile impact in the core, more pedestrian safety and more pedestrian priority, I’d love to have alternatives available as well,” he said. “I’ve been supportive of additional parking spaces in the garage, but I’m happy to hear you say that you’re looking at ways of making the garage more efficient and more utilized, so I’m very supportive of that.”
Rice also touted the success of the city’s implementation of virtual parking permits, which can be accessed through a “Text to park” program. The program allows residents and visitors to pay for parking without having to download an app. Users can text a code to 25023 and receive a link to a portal that accepts credit card payments. Rice said the program is great for tourists, improves customer service and also provides data to the city.
A goal for the parking and transportation departments in 2023 is to improve communication and access to information, Rice continued. He said that multiple individuals have said they were confused by signage about parking in town, and added that the city would like to improve communication about leaving the downtown core clear of parked cars overnight so that the streets can be plowed in the winter months.
“That’s really to get in people’s heads that, really, we need you to move from the core in December and January to create a path for Jerry [Nye] to be able to plow the snow,” Rice said. “The outreach plan is really going to be focused on please plan ahead for safety so that we can clear the snow so it doesn’t ice up.”
The council agreed that messaging should be clear about why people need to move their vehicles overnight and supported the departments’ goals.
Budget discussions will resume this evening in Council Chambers at Aspen City Hall at 4 p.m. The council will hear requests from Kids First and the utilities department’s water and electric funds.