At an Aspen City Council work session on Tuesday, council members supported a plan that would increase pay rates across the city of Aspen and establish the city as a competitive employer of choice in the current job market.
To secure the funding needed to award the pay raises, city staff asked the council for $550,000 in addition to the $1.2 million that was already approved during budget review discussions for 2022. According to a memorandum from Administrative Services Director Alissa Farrell, the pay increases will ensure that every position at the city will receive a competitive market rate that coincides with the city’s Total Compensation Philosophy, which guides the city’s compensation decisions.
“What we’re going for, it’s more than just a one-time cost of living adjustment,” Farrell said. “That’s what we do at the city to be a leader and an employer of choice in total compensation, in all facets of total compensation — health insurance, housing, awards and recognition … It’s different than what you’ve seen other employers do.”
The new pay structure would increase each city employee’s pay rate by a few percentage points based on each position’s grade and a midpoint differential. Currently, there are 24 pay grades and various midpoint percentages ranging from 5-6% assigned to each. The new plan would reduce the number of pay grades to 16 and increase the percentage interval to between 7-9%.
“We think that having a greater percentage difference between grades is helpful for a couple reasons,” said Patrick Bracken, a consultant with Segal, who worked with staff on the study. “But most meaningfully is that it creates a more meaningful distinction between pay grades, and this helps when you think about things like supervisory relationships and promotional opportunities, and a whole host of other job-related issues and how that tracks to a compensation structure.”
Council members were supportive of the effort to compete with other employers and establish the city as a favorable place to live and work. As City Manager Sara Ott pointed out, the city already struggles to retain quality employees because of the cost of living in the area.
“Are we going to pay people to be able to afford to live in free market housing here? Because that number is unaffordable for our local government if you want them living and working in our community,” she said. “The goal here though is when I look at where we’re at compared to the competitive market set, I am extremely concerned about retaining quality staff.”
Mayor Torre asked if it would be possible to implement the new plan in a phased approach over time, which Ott discouraged, although staff will revisit the council when looking at the 2024 budget to consider narrowing the percentage intervals further to 9% across the board.
“I support this,” Councilman Skippy Mesirow said. “Since this is going to be an administrative function going forward, I hope we can think of this as a starting point. I don’t want to just be competitive, I want to be dominant in this.”
Beginning next month, the city will begin implementing the new pay scale. Beforehand, a first and second reading of the spring supplemental budget are scheduled for April 12 and April 26, respectively.