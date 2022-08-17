Poll results show that the majority of Aspen voters favor some sort of short-term rental tax, according to a memorandum from city staff.
The results were presented to Aspen City Council at a work session on Tuesday along with potential next steps for placing an STR tax question on the Nov. 8 ballot. Staff recommended moving forward with ballot language for an excise tax not to exceed 13%, generating up to $10.7 million in new revenue in the first year for affordable housing, infrastructure repair and maintenance, and environmental initiatives.
The conversation stemmed from the moratorium on STRs that the council passed last winter and will come to an end on Sept. 30, City Manager Sara Ott said.
“Throughout that conversation, there’s been this ongoing discussion about, should we be charging fees? Should we be charging a tax in the community, and what are the purposes of doing that kind of work?” she said.
“Really where we’re at is a place where the council can choose whether to empower voters, whether you’re going to facilitate a ballot question for voters to say, should this particular lodging project further mitigate its impacts on this community than what is happening just in the program administration and the compliance with your short-term rental policies that you have in the land-use code,” Ott continued.
Consultants working with the city interviewed 322 Aspen voters between July 18-24, according to a presentation from Keith Fredrick of Fredrick Polls, the team that conducted the polling. Of those 322, 63% said they supported the initial concept of an STR tax question, 33% said they did not, and 4% were unsure. Additionally, 55% said they approved of the proposed ballot language and 42% said they did not, while 3% were unsure.
Council members also looked at an employee generation and mitigation study that included spending impacts and housing needs before making a final decision. Councilwoman Rachel Richards said that the employee generation crisis will get worse before it gets better.
“You need employees to support the spending,” she said.
Mayor Torre also took some public comment on the issue, including a stack of 14 emails that the council had received over the past two days. Members of the public who spoke during the work session said the impacts of the tax should be carefully considered, as well as the different buckets that the city places each type of STR into. For example, hotels and lodges could be considered separately from home rentals.
Council members debated how the tax rates should be split, how the uses for the tax should be divided and how the funds should be split.
“My hope here is that whatever we put on the ballot, we support, No. 1,” Torre said. “And No. 2, something that’s really palatable and amenable for the community so that some of the folks that wrote emails that are talking about how they see it as detrimental to their individual business can see how this is a great benefit for our community.”
The council ultimately supported placing the question on the November ballot with the possibility of delaying the effectiveness date until May 1, 2023. Torre also said he would prefer to wait to make any final decisions until Councilman John Doyle could be at the table. Doyle was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Staff will return to council with a draft ordinance on Aug. 29 at a special meeting and for another special meeting on Sept. 6 to meet the county clerk’s filing deadline. At that time, staff will present a ballot question that shows two tax rates, with the rate itself still to be determined, and which permit types under which rate also to be determined.