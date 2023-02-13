Aspen City Council will hear an update from staff at their work session today about the New Castle Creek Bridge community outreach and next steps for the project.
The city conducted a public outreach campaign at the end of 2022 that included site tours, open houses and online presentations to educate the community about the project and what is known as the Preferred Alternative. Today, the council will be asked to provide direction on moving to the next phase of the project, which will include more community outreach, possibly in a more responsive rather than informative format.
“We are asking the council if for the next few months we should go into a responsive rather than proactive approach,” said Diane Foster, assistant city manager. “We’ll be still taking input, we’re also willing to go out — unless council says no, but I think they’ll say yes — we still plan on going out and talking to groups and individuals if they reach out to us.”
According to a memorandum, the city received several questions during the outreach process that staff were unable to answer because “technical information is not yet fully developed.” The goal of the project’s next phase is to further develop this information. The city has posted a request for proposals for services such as environmental FEIS reevaluation, survey, transportation system relationship study, construction cost estimate, and schematic level construction drawings for a new bridge per the requirements of the Preferred Alternative and the 1998 Record of Decision.
“The next phase is really going in and looking at, how do we answer all the questions that people had?” Foster said. “We plan on doing that by hiring an engineering firm to help us do the analysis and go to 30% design. The question of where would the bridge land and how wide it would be — we need to go into the first step of design to answer those questions, and the objective really is to answer those questions.”
The council will also continue discussions about a vote that would allow bus lanes to be added across the Marolt-Thomas Open Space properties. In 1996, Aspen voters approved a light rail across the space, and the Preferred Alternative includes temporary bus lanes until a light rail can be implemented. In November, the council considered a special election for the vote, but also supported pushing it until further details could be addressed.
The memorandum includes comments and questions from community members who participated in the public engagement process. Staff received a lot of feedback, the memo says, and comments ranged from those who desired more traffic lanes to those who did not want to see any changes.
“A majority of those with whom we met felt it was time for a new bridge, although many had questions, concerns, frustrations and/or desired tweaks to the [Preferred Alternative],” the memo says. “While a minority opinion, there are a number of people who acknowledge that [while] more lanes are needed for the purposes of improving transit times and greater evacuation capacity, they would like the lane expansion to happen at the existing location. Also, what seemed to be a minority opinion, there are community members who do not want any changes.”
Going forward, the city plans to transition from an informative, educational outreach approach to a responsive one, according to the memo. Staff will also focus more on collecting community sentiment about the project. Staff will continue to respond to questions about the project as they are received, meet with individuals and small groups upon request, monitor public conversation and may respond, as necessary, to correct any misinformation, the memo says.
Foster said that it’s important to remember that the project is still in an early phase and nothing has been decided yet. As important as it is to inform the council, she said the work session is also an opportunity to talk to the community.
“This is an early stage,” she said. “Council specifically asked us to go out and talk to the community about the Preferred Alternative, because there’s lots of people who still don’t know what it is. No one’s giving the go-ahead, nothing is decided yet.”
Questions about the project can be answered via email at castlecreekbridge@gmail.com. More information about the project is also available at castlecreekbridge.com.
Today’s work session will be open to the public and accessible in person or via Zoom. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at Aspen City Hall.