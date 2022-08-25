The Aspen City Council on Monday supported the possibility of taking action to alleviate peak-hour traffic congestion in the West End neighborhood, but residents are still uncertain about what the city’s next steps will be.
During a Monday work session, the council directed staff to focus on interim measures that could increase afternoon traffic volume on Main Street in response to concerns about congestion in the West End. This action was one of three possibilities that staff presented to the council, along with limiting actions in the West End or developing projects along Main Street.
The council did not support additional physical infrastructure in the West End to redirect traffic, but Mayor Torre said during the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday that the city is actively looking at many solutions.
“We are looking at a few different solutions” that may involve Cemetery Lane or Power Plant Road, he said. “We also had discussions about potentially making the Cemetery [Lane] light during that hour a right-turn only onto Highway 82 and not turning left so that light can maintain downvalley traffic flows.
“So truly, we did come out of the meeting last night with a couple of options that staff is going to go back and look at potential implementation of,” Torre continued.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council also heard public comment from Mike Triplett, creator of the West End Pedestrian Safety Group, which is made up of more than 150 Aspen residents and community members. Triplett asked the council to clarify its next steps and to consider additional measures like reducing speed limits.
“One of the suggestions I heard which I thought was good was decreasing the speed limit,” he said. “Power Plant Road is 15 miles an hour, and people are going 25 miles an hour coming out of the West End, and it would seem fairly logical just to make those two speed limits the same. I thought it was a great suggestion, and it was kind of steamrolled, but I would ask that you put that back on the possibilities.”
Councilwoman Rachel Richards assured Triplett that the
15 mph speed limit suggestion has not been taken off the table. She added that the problem seems to lie in the entrance to town. The city does not currently have the ability to provide a third exit out of Aspen.
“I myself also said that, well, it’s clear the longer-term solution to our community rests in its entrance, and the overflow traffic that’s roughly 30-40% daily leaving during those time periods, but that we should try to make whatever additional safety improvements that we can, whether it’s additional stop signs or whatever in the West End to try to manage the safety aspects of this going forward,” Richards said. “There’s a lot we can’t do that doesn’t just shift the problem onto other people and multiply that problem for everybody who’s concerned with it now.”
She added that she was startled by the statistics which showed 1,800 cars a day leaving town during peak hour, but the section of road that S-curves past the Hickory House restaurant can only handle 700 cars a day at that time before gridlock occurs.
The safety group also submitted public comment to the council before Monday’s work session. In an email to the council, attorney Andrea Bryan urged council members to focus their efforts on the needs of West End residents. Bryan asked them to consider implementing a trial similar to the Galena-Cooper Living Lab in the West End neighborhood.
“We continue to be hopeful that council will make the needs (and safety) of its residents a priority and give staff direction to implement traffic mitigation measures in the West End, even if only on a trial (i.e. “living lab”) basis,” Bryan wrote. “As we have said before, this is a problem that can and must be solved imminently so that the small-town charm of Aspen is not further threatened by out-of-town motorists using West Smuggler as a highway.”