Today, the Aspen City Council will hear a recommendation from staff to modify the city’s parking code to provide more clarity and equity around special permits for businesses and lodges.
Staff wrote that the city has identified that the user experience could be improved via clarifications to the special-permits policies. The council will be able to review each permit policy on Tuesday to discuss how to better align it with city expectations and community goals. After receiving direction from the council, staff will create an updated parking policy.
The current annual fee for a business parking permit is $125, according to a memorandum. Each permit has an average of two license plates that are permitted to use it. The city estimates that on a daily basis, 300-400 vehicles park in the residential zones near the downtown core using this type of permit.
Staff wrote that the council can choose to replace the current permit with an option that would not require a specialized permit for delivery vehicles and would allow business owners to pay $8 a day for parking in residential zones or in the garage for $6 a day. However, they recommended modifying the code to raise the special permit fee to $2,000 a year to make it more equitable with the commuting community. If the council goes this route, staff will return at a later meeting to review the strict qualification structure.
The lodge-guest special permit applies to hotel guests and is valid only for the stay or for seven days from the date of issue. The permit can only be used in residential zones and currently costs $3 for the week. Lodges are not limited to how many permits they can buy, staff wrote in the memo. But because of that and a lack of oversight, staff does not know whether these permits have been distributed to individuals who are not hotel guests — so far this year, 3,226 permits have been issued.
Short-term rentals are also included in this permit type as a subset, and staff wrote that council will need to include STRs in its direction on policy changes. The council could opt to remove the lodge-guest permit from the special permits program and direct guests to use the residential permit program for $8 a day or increase the current permit fee to $40 a week, which is equivalent to the cost of five days’ worth of the residential permit.
The council may also opt to take no action on either permit type and the policies would remain as they are currently. Staff wrote that the special permit parking program is an opportunity to encourage behavior changes that align with the Aspen Area Community Plan, a document that the city uses to guide policy decisions, and are more equitable with the community.
The work session will take place at 4 p.m. at City Hall today.