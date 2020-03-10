The four members of Aspen City Council who attended Monday night’s work session agreed that the current financial compensation for the job is too low.
However, they were split 50-50 — Councilmember Rachel Richards was absent — on what the new figure should be.
The council has not received a raise since 2001. Last April, as the previous council was tying up loose ends before their term was over, an ordinance was presented suggesting a $200-per-month increase. That council entity punted on that proposal.
Ward Hauenstein, who was part of the decision, said it didn’t feel right to raise compensation at that time.
“I felt that it was an unusual situation in that we would have been enacting a raise for people we already knew had been elected, and I felt it should be anonymous,” Hauenstein said.
Any changes to the compensation would not be applied to sitting members in their current term. However, those who are reelected would benefit.
As it stands, the four members of council are paid $1,700 each month and the mayor is paid $2,325. Health insurance or a stipend toward coverage is provided for each member as well. Hauenstein said the numbers are not in line with the amount or work expected of the five councilmembers. He said between the two meetings required a week and the five other boards he is appointed to, along with preparation and interactions with the public, he works well over 20 hours each week.
“I think there is a huge barrier for being a city councilman for the amount of time required to do the job well,” Hauenstein said. “The compensation is ludicrous.”
He suggested raising the amount to $4,200 a month for council and $5,712 for mayor, to broaden the field of candidates for office, as the work requirements are high enough that many citizens would have to quit their jobs or reduce their hours in order to serve.
“The salary and compensation should be at a level where it allows everybody to participate at this table,” Hauenstein said.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow agreed with the rates Hauenstein suggested. He said he didn’t want the financial incentive alone to be the reason people ran for the position, but the current level of pay eliminates many in the community from considering public service.
“A council should reflect the makeup of a community, and a salary where it currently is doesn’t allow that,” Mesirow said.
The council provided salary data for councils in other ski resort towns. The mayor of Vail, for example, is compensated $1,000 per month and the council $625. Of the eight towns listed, only the representatives of Park City, Utah, make more than Aspen’s electeds.
Councilmember Ann Mullins said rather than looking at other towns’ councils, the city could look to Pitkin County commissioner salaries, which are set by the state. The five commissioners each make $84,665 annually.
Mullins was hesitant to go as far as her fellow councilmembers in the salary increase.
“We do work very hard,” she said. “What I’m struggling with is, I’m not sure the community wants full-time politicians.”
She said the idea has always been that Aspen’s decision-makers are members “plucked” from the community. She said if the representatives didn’t have other jobs that connected them with the public they might become isolated from the issues.
It is not uncommon, however, for members of council to not work a second job while in their position. The majority of recent councilmembers have been self-employed independent contractors in various fields, or were retired. Mullins said the $50,000-to-$60,000 range suggested was too high, and said she wanted more information in the comparison chart, such as how many meetings councilmembers in other municipalities are required to attend each week.
Mayor Torre also voiced concern at the jump in compensation suggested by Hauenstein. He brought numbers based on the inflation rate since the 2001 salary adjustment.
“If you were to look at it from that point of view (it would equal a) $12,000 raise at mayor, and $10,500 at council,” he said.
Torre said he agreed that raising the wage would help diversify the candidate pool, but questioned the practicality of it replacing a full-time job. A mayor is elected every two years, with a maximum of six years (three terms) of consecutive service, and council terms last four years with a two-term limit.
“If the suggestion is that the people are going to quit their other job, I don’t think the dynamic works for that,” Torre said.
He said it is unlikely for someone to risk giving up their career for a few years with the hope of getting back into the workforce after serving on council.
In order to change the salary, the council needs to pass an ordinance over the course of two readings and allow for a public hearing. To begin that process, council needed to come to a consensus of what specific numbers should be listed in the ordinance language.
The group compromised between Hauenstein and Torre’s suggestions. The ordinance will list the new councilmember salary at $41,200 annually and the mayor’s compensation at $49,500. The language also calls for regular raises based on Denver’s consumer price index.
The first reading of the ordinance is scheduled for April 14. Torre said he will advocate for a reduction in those numbers when the conversation is brought back to the table.
“I will argue it at the table when we get there,” he said.